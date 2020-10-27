Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 82: Get this. It is nearly 5 in the morning when a patrol officer comes across a rocket scientist in a souped-up pickup “doing donuts in the middle of Highway 82.” No kidding. “I observed the truck do two whole rotations in the middle of the road before speeding into” the Majestic Oaks apartment complex, the officer reported. Because there is no Driving Under the Influence of Stupidity charge on the books, the officer arrested the 21-year-old for reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and not having his license on hand.
1100 block of Union Street: An irate woman told police that her boyfriend stole her vehicle. It turns out that the two live together, and they share the vehicle, responding police discovered. Also, it turned out that the 41-year-old woman was wanted on an outstanding county arrest warrant.
2915 Norwich St.: Employees at the Dollar General caught a woman shoplifting. The indignant woman insisted to officers that she did nothing of the sort. Go ahead, she said, search my purse. The officer found three stolen candy bars inside her purse. On top of that, the woman was wanted an outstanding county arrest warrant.
1000 block of Wolfe Street: A man roughed up his girlfriend during an argument. Police took the jerk to jail.
Theft
800 block of Mallery Street: A guy was out for a walk when he saw someone riding by on a very familiar-looking motor scooter. He ran back home and, sure enough, his motor scooter was gone. Police are investigating.
2401 Gloucester St.: A woman in a hurry left her vehicle’s engine running while she popped inside the Friendly Express. An officer came across the vehicle going the other way while responding to the car theft call. There were three yahoos inside, the officer noted. They were out of sight before the officer could get turned around, but the vehicle was later recovered, abandoned.
2200 block of Woodland Way: A resident’s vehicle was stolen overnight, about the time a neighbor’s home surveillance camera captured three scoundrels snooping around parked cars. Police later recovered the stolen vehicle elsewhere in the city, abandoned.
— Larry Hobbs