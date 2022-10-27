Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
87 Golden Isles Plaza: Perhaps the Home Depot employee thought no one would notice if she skimmed a little off the top during customer sales transactions. They noticed. The 50-year-old ex-employee went to jail, charged with felony theft.
Ogg Avenue: Police received a report of trespassing in progress in the neighborhood. While sorting through the midmorning call, a 34-year-old outlaw turned out to be a wanted man. The 34-year-old man went to jail on a pair of felony parole violations.
440 Glynn Isles: An incorrigible crook ran out of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store with several pair of athletic shoes – again. Employees called police on the repeat offender, who kept on running when confronted by responding officers. For his obstinance, the clod received a tasing. The stolen shoes were returned to Dick’s. The 32-year-old shoe thief went to jail, charged with shoplifting, willful obstruction of the law, possession of dope and a felony parole violation.
100 block of Fairman Avenue: A war words after dark required police intervention. By time police sorted it out, a 36-year-old woman ended up in jail for disorderly conduct.
Sisters Acting Up
1600 block of Johnston Street: Police responded to a report of sisters in a twister, accompanied by a suspected stabbing. Responding police found one sister on scene. She had a “superficial cut,” responding cops observed. That was enough to prompt charges against the offending sister, who had skipped out before police arrived. Police prepared an arrest warrant.
Sheesh
2400 block of Trout Street: A domestic dust-up rose to a level of public distraction that required constabulary intervention. When the police arrived, the woman advised that the cad took off in her in vehicle. Police later found the vehicle, abandoned at the Budget Motel. Where else? Police made sure the vehicle was returned to the woman.
You Can Run, But …
3800 block of Altama Avenue: A city cop on the night shift signaled a vehicle for a traffic stop, but the driver elected to drive away from the officers. But the cop got a good look at the driver, a man with whom the officer is all too familiar. The vehicle turned up abandoned in the Norwich Commons neighborhood. The officer had the vehicle towed, then issued an arrest warrant for its errant driver.
Humane Actions
2500 block of Ellis Lane: Verbatim from city police reports: “Officers responded to a dog at this location that had a chain stuck in its neck. Officers were able to use bolt cutters to get the chain out of the dog’s neck. Animal Control notified.”
This Really Happened
Brunswick: Again, verbatim from city police reports: “Officers responded to this location in reference to a male threatening to kill the caller due to being kicked out of a family group text message.”