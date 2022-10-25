Among reports filed with police:
Too Many Trucks? Or Not Enough Marbles?
300 Glynn Isles: A dude apparently went inside the Lowe’s to pick up a few things, only to find his pickup truck had gone missing in the interim. He promptly called authorities to report the vehicle’s theft. Sheepishly, he later explained to cops on scene that “he forgot he drove his other truck today,” city police reported.
Arrests
3319 Altama Ave.: Police received a call about a woman driving around a parking lot in a peculiar manner. Upon arrival, officers found the woman in an overheated vehicle with a flat tire. As the cop discussed things with the lady, Rocky the police dog alerted her partners that there was dope inside the vehicle. Police looked. Sure enough: dope.
Altama Avenue and Townsend Street: A man responded to a city officer’s signal to pull over by slowly slipping away. This ill-designed escape plan degenerated further when the doofus bailed from the vehicle and made a run for it on Washington Street. The 47-year-old did not get far, ending up in jail for fleeing to elude the law, no tail lights and a couple of outstanding sheriff’s office arrest warrants.
2400 block of Union Street: An enraged rascal was swinging a baseball bat at another man, all the while making threats against the guy’s very life. That is no way to behave. City police on the day shift responded and took the 56-year-old man to jail, charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
Millennium Boulevard: A daffy dude backed his blue Mercedes SUV into a power pole in the parking lot of a barbecue joint in the middle of the afternoon. The mishap dinged up a switchbox at the base of the power pole and the Benz suffered a minor dent. The 58-year-old driver fared far worse, ending up in jail for DUI.
Sea Island Road: Sea Island Security spotted a soused suspect steering an SUV near the shooting range after dark. County police were summoned to intervene. The 38-year-old woman behind the wheel ended up in jail, charged with DUI.
150 Altama Connector: A woman wandered the aisles of the Walmart late in the afternoon, stuffing items in her bag, including various food items and condiments amounting to $30.87. Of course, the theft was captured on security video, which was being watched by a security guard. The 54-year-old woman went to jail, charged with misdemeanor shoplifting.
150 Altama Ave.: An 18-year-old woman tried to steal from the Walmart. We all know how that turned out.
Druid Oaks: A man was making a horse’s hind quarters of himself at the mobile home park, disrupting the peace of all around him. When a county cop arrived, the boozed-up bozo kept on walking away when the officer clearly wanted him to hold still. When he finally did stop, he did not make any sense. The 51-year-old ended up sleeping it off in jail, charged with public drunkenness.
— Larry Hobbs