Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Johnston and Gloucester streets: A county cop encountered a driver swerving across lanes in a GM Canyon pickup in the heart of the city at midmorning. The resulting traffic stop landed the 37-year-old driver in jail, charged with DUI, having an open container of alcohol in his truck and failure to maintain lanes.
All Over the Map: A feckless father knocked off work early and tried to pick his child up during nap time at a preschool on the island. Never mind that his wife is the one who normally picks the child up, or at the very least she calls to let the preschool staff know her hubby will pick up the child. He apparently made a comment about a bomb when things did not go well with his unannounced attempt to pick up his son, which he never does. Police on the lookout for the dimwit dad’s Subaru spotted it and stopped it outside an elementary school in the city. School resources officers took the 25-year-old man to jail, charged with terroristic threats, transmitting a false alarm and intentionally disrupting school operations.
Petersville Road: Junior rode his bike passed the neighbor’s house, one too many times to their liking. The father, the son and others at the house confronted junior in the road about riding past their house so much. Junior went home and they followed, jawing at him from the road. Junior’s dad stepped outside to settle things down, but the other father and his rowdy friends jumped him. Junior’s dad was inside his home nursing a large gash along his face and head when the cops got there. Junior’s dad’s home has security cameras, which captured the whole ugly scene. The 47-year-old bad dad from next door went to jail, charged with battery.
Parkwood Drive and Cherokee Road: A group of construction workers correctly suspected that a character skulking around a dumpster was up to no good. First, he gave the responding cop a phony name. It turned out he was wanted on an arrest warrant under his real name. Then, the officer found “a small amount of Methamphetamine” and a pipe to smoke it in while searching the guy. The 34-year-old went to jail for all of the above.
Amherst and M streets: A hooligan attacked his girlfriend at the McIntyre Court apartments, leaving her with a black eye and marks on her neck from his choking grip. He was gone when police arrived. Later on, police found him among a bunch of ruffians mixing it up near this intersection. He made a run for it, but the cops chased him down and tasered him to simmer him down. After a stop by the hospital for medical clearance, the 44-year-old went to jail for battery with visible harm.
Found
Albany and Gloucester streets: Someone found a handgun in the bushes. Responding city police officers discovered that the gun had been reported stolen in the county. The gun was turned over to a county cop.
— Larry Hobbs