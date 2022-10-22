Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2400 block of Parkwood: A vehicle wreaked of pot smoke when a city patrol officer approached it following a traffic stop. A subsequent search inside said vehicle turned up meth. The lady riding shotgun fessed up to being the dope’s owner. The 54-year-old meth matron went to jail, charged with possession of meth and meth accoutrements.
1600 block of Newcastle Street: Dazed and confused, a man traipsed onto a guy’s property showing all the obvious signs of being “on something,” the resident told police. He was on something, all right. Responding police discovered the dunderhead was carrying dope, for which he went to jail.
2100 block of Johnston Street: Folks sought constabulary intervention after hearing a woman in distress make a loud plea to call 911. She had been attacked by her lousy boyfriend and required medical attention, police discovered. The brute split before the cops got there. Police later found the scoundrel skulking around in a nearby abandoned house. He went to jail.
3400 block of Cypress Mill Road: A concerned citizen called about a distressed dude who had climbed onto a woman’s vehicle, standing on it as she tried to drive away. Police arrived to find “the male holding onto the vehicle.” Police took the man to jail.
Albany and Mansfield streets: Police stopped a vehicle. The driver had no insurance, although he did have some dope. Police took the 24-year-old man to jail, charged with possession dope and no possession of insurance.
4000 block or Coral Park Drive: City police picked up a twofer. First, they were contacted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service to pick up a local guy on a federal warrant. Conveniently enough, the outlaw the feds had in mind also turned out to be wanted on a city arrest warrant. Police put him in jail on both warrants.
Shots Fired
3300 block of Reynolds Street: Shots rang out in this neighborhood on the day shift. Responding police found numerous shell casings and a cellphone in the area. While officers were still on the scene, two guys showed up, one of whom said the cellphone belonged to him.
Hmmm
200 block of F Street: A cleaning company employee arrived at work, hopped into a company vehicle and “observed what appears to be stripper’s clothes in the back seat and two cooked shrimp,” a woman reported to police. She said the vehicle’s door had probably been left unlocked overnight. No word on cocktail sauce.
Young Punks
3300 block of Treville Avenue: Bullying punks ganged up on another kid, pushed him to ground and took his bicycle. Police intervened, nabbing the miscreants at Selden Park. Officers returned the bike to its rightful owner and turned the young punks over to their parents.
Theft
Shadow Wood Bend: A residential security camera captured two crooks invading a man’s home on the island through a rear sliding glass door.
Mansfield and Albany streets: While a man was working, his SAR B6 semiautomatic handgun went missing from his vehicle.
North Lake Drive: Thieves absconded with a 2020 Toyota Rav4 from a driveway. Home security cameras captured the theft. Police are investigating.
Going to Pot
3405 Ross Road: A city patrol officer encountered a vehicle parked in the back of Selden Park after hours. A whiff of pot greeted the officer’s nose as he approached the vehicle on foot. Inside, the officer found “a green leafy substance,” which was destroyed. End of story.
4078 Whitlock St.: Crooks broke into a business’s warehouse, absconding with “multiple tools during the night,” police reported.
400 block of New Sterling Road: Thieves struck at a home that is undergoing remodeling, stealing numerous tools that were employed in said project.
Brooklyn Homes: A very agile burglar breached a second-story window, entered a home and somehow left with a woman’s wallet and her TV.
Reckless Renegades
McIntyre Court: A vehicle took off when a city patrol officer attempted a traffic stop. Police later found the vehicle abandoned in this community, where a resident told officers that several armed bandits jumped out and hauled tail. Inside the vehicle, police found “evidence of weapons” and narcotics. Police had the vehicle towed away.
Jerks
3200 block of U.S. Highway 17: Vandals smashed the windows to a woman’s vehicle. They did not take anything; just smashed the windows. Jerks.
— Larry Hobbs