Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1100 block of Chapel Crossing Road: Apparently, this guy was too drunk to change his own tire. After getting a flat tire after dark, he called a tow truck company to have someone come change his tire. He reeked of alcohol and “was not steady on his feet.” The tow truck driver called the cops. “The caller did not want to be responsible for placing an impaired driver back on the road,” police reported. Good call.
110 Center Drive: A woman was understandably concerned when she encountered a man zonked out behind the wheel of an Acura MDX in the parking lot of the Concorde Suites. Then she learned from a motel employee that the guy hit her parked vehicle with the Acura before passing out. Police arrived and took the 62-year-old man to jail, charged with DUI.
Demere Road and Quamley Wells Drive: A cop was standing right there watching when a dolt in a Ford F-150 pickup cruised through the island roundabout yakking away on his cellphone, “speaking loudly as if narrating a video,” police reported. The officer told him to put the phone down while driving, but the dude just kept on talking. So the officer motioned him to stop, “so I could speak with him with the intention of writing a citation for unlawful use of a wireless phone,” the report said. And that is how the 26-year-old ended up in jail, charged with DUI, driving without a license and unlawful use of a wireless device.
Theft
1200 Ocean Blvd.: A man staying at the Hotel Simone on the island left his 2016 Lance scooter in the downstairs parking area, and it went missing overnight. The hotel’s security cameras captured the theft. Police are investigating.
700 block of F Street: Overnight thieves breezed into a man’s unlocked pickup truck and absconded with the shotgun he kept inside. The man said he will get back to police with the stolen gun’s serial number and other information.
Suspicious Incident
1700 Goodyear Avenue: A woman called police to report that someone had stolen her vehicle from the front yard. Theft is just a matter of how you look at it, police learned. From the perspective of the bank who had ponied up for the car loan that was not getting repaid, it was simply repossession.
— Larry Hobbs