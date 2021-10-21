Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

5200 block of U.S. Highway 341: A woman broke a window and damaged the toilet at the Rodeway Inn, prompting a call for police intervention. The cops caught up to her at a nearby convenience, where they learned she was wanted on felony arrest warrants. The 38-year-old woman also went to jail for possession of dope.

1600 block of Lee Street: A drunken fool kept banging on doors and windows and generally aggravating everyone in the neighborhood. The dimwit was gone by the time the cops got there. However, he kept at it and folks kept calling the cops. He became ornery with cops who caught up to him on the fourth call. Police took him to jail.

Crash

Gloucester Street and Lanier Boulevard: Two vehicles collided, causing one to flip on its side. Fortunately, the dustup caused only minor injuries.

The Nerve

3800 block of Cochran Avenue: A woman had no trouble stirring up interest with her notice on Facebook Marketplace to sell her brand new iPhone. The address the guy gave her turned to be “a vacant run rundown home,” never a good look for a prospective buyer. He came out and she showed him the phone, but would not get out of the car. He asked her to let him hold the phone; she declined. Suddenly, the brash cad reached in, “snatched the phone out of her hands and ran down the street,” police reported. The investigation continues.

— Larry Hobbs

