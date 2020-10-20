Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Interstate-95 and Golden Isles Parkway: The driver of a tractor-trailer with New York license plates could not keep his rig between the lines as he rolled down I-95 in the wee hours. This raised concerns for a county cop, who subsequently conducted a traffic stop. The 41-year-old New Yorker ended up in the county pokey, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A woman was pestering shoppers by bumming for money in the Winn Dixie parking lot. The cops had warned her once already to stop doing that or risk arrest. This time, police took her to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Theft
3800 block of U.S. Highway 82: A pair of firewood felons drove onto a property late in the afternoon and stacked their truck bed with armloads of logs. When confronted by the owner, who stores firewood on this property, the two drove away. The victim sells the firewood for about $100 per truckload, he told police.
2001 Altama Ave.: A woman went inside Davey’s to pay for fuel, leaving her car at the gas pump with the engine running. It was gone when she came back out. However, police easily identified the car thief through the store’s security cameras and social media. Later, police recovered the vehicle at Albany and O streets, where the driver crashed into a tree before running off. The cops know who he is, so this should not take long.
Belle Point: A woman reported that thieves entered her 2015 white Nissan Murano and swiped a .357 Taurus handgun therein. She was able to provide police which a serial number for the gun.
Suspicious Incident
Brunswick: County officers gave city cops a heads-up that they were in pursuit of a vehicle that was rolling toward the city. City officers cut off an intersection that was in the path of the desperadoes. The crooks stopped the vehicle at Mimosa Road and Hopkins Avenue, bailed out and bolted. Police set up a perimeter and sent in police dogs. The bandits, however, eluded capture. Attesting to their devious designs, police found a stolen AK-47 in the roadway near the getaway vehicle’s passenger seat. The vehicle itself turned out to have been reported stolen up in Savannah.
— Larry Hobbs