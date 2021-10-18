Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

1500 block of Newcastle Street: A driver lurched into traffic and nearly struck a city police officer’s patrol car after hours. That will get you a traffic stop every time. As a result, the driver went to jail for DUI.

Theft

3435 U.S. Highway 17: Hooligans hacked the catalytic converter off of a motor home vehicle, absconding with the precious metals inside that, apparently, fetch a princely sum on the black market.

Hawkins Island: A lousy thief somehow managed to steal a 2015 Subaru Outback from a residence on the very private island, police reported.

Shots Fired

3200 block of Brailsford: Shots rang out in the night, alerting city patrol officers who were within earshot. The cops found several spent shells in the dirt road alley behind Brailsford and a window that he been shot out of residence. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Obnoxious Incident

1900 block of Reynolds Street: A drunk was banging on a stranger’s door after hours, prompting a call for police intervention. Then the guy took a leak on the man’s trash can, police reported.

— Larry Hobbs

