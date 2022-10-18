Among reports filed with police:
More About Bob
Among reports filed with police:
More About Bob
Reynolds and L streets: A dude was driving around after dark with a missing taillight, a tidbit that did not go unnoticed by a nearby patrol officer. The officer called in Bob the city police dog, who quickly detected dope. Sure enough, officers checked and the scofflaw “was found to have narcotics in his pants,” city police reported. The 42-year-old dopey dude went to jail, charged with possession of dope, driving on a suspended license and the taillight infraction.
Theft
5280 U.S. Highway 341: A man who was passing through took a room at the Super 8 Motel. He stepped outside after dark during a phone conversation with his wife. When he returned, the man discovered a large amount of cash had gone missing from his room.
400 block of Colley Lane: Crooks absconded with a safe that was kept in the closet of a home office.
The Legacy Apartments: A woman parked her Dodge Charger in the parking lot, leaving it unlocked while she went inside. First, her boyfriend noticed his shoes and a jacket missing from inside. Next, the woman noticed a suitcase full of expensive clothing had gone missing from the vehicle’s trunk.
Cardinal Road: A thief slipped inside a 2004 Honda Odyssey and swiped a wallet that contained several hundred dollars in cash.
Touchstone Drive: A man put his moped in the front yard beside the road with a for sale sign on it. Instead, some lousy thief stole it.
2600 Blain Street: A woman cranked up her Buick Lacrosse, leaving the engine running to warm up the vehicle while she stepped back inside. She came back outside to discover a thief had driven away in her vehicle.
— Larry Hobbs
