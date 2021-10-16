Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
4401 Altama Ave.: A sidewinding swindler tried to cash checks in the drive-thru at the Five-Star Credit Union. Nothing doing. Bank clerks were on to this twerp — the checks had already been reported stolen. A city patrol officer spotted the guy’s car on the roadway about the time the bank reported his malappropriate misdoings. The 27-year-old ended up in jail, charged with third-degree forgery.
Southern Pines Mobile Home Park: A foolish fellow was traipsing around the neighborhood in the middle of the afternoon, knocking with apparent random on folks’ doors. His shirtless shiftless shenanigans prompted constabulary response. He told the cop he was trying to find his dad who had been feeling poorly of late. It turned out he was wanted for violating probation at the felony level. The man “did not resist at all” the resulting arrest and freely acknowledged to the officer that he was packing meth in his pocket.
3527 Community Road: A customer walks into CK Nails. How much for the radio? He asked. Nada, an employee responded. The radio is not for sale. The guy must have really really wanted that radio because he proceeded to pitch a hissy fit. “Officers arrived and the male became irate with them too,” police reported. The cops cuffed him and sent him to jail. So, supposing the radio was for sale, how much? Just asking.
700 Coastal Village Drive: A troubled man grabbed a fire extinguisher and wielded it in a threatening manner at the Gateway staff. The first responding officer recognized the guy as a man who suffers periodical instability. The officer calmly awaited backup officers, while the 35-year-old man went from “verbally hostile and noncompliant” to calm enough to be arrested for criminal trespass and battery without incident.
Sticky Fingers
11 Glynn Plaza: Folks at the Walmart Neighborhood Market caught a woman stealing stuff. Per management’s request, the cops cited the petty thief and sent her on her way.
3527 Community Road: A woman got caught stealing from both Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Ultra Beauty shop nearby. Police cited the woman and sent her on her way.
— Larry Hobbs