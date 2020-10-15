Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Reynolds and L streets: An officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation and, lo and behold, the man was driving on a suspended license. The officer suspected more was afoot than met the eye, so a K9 officer was called in. The dog sniffed around inside the vehicle and located dope. The driver went to jail, the vehicle was towed and the city drug squad took over from there.
Trade Street and Mall Boulevard: Police were called about a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and its driver, both inert in the roadway before dawn. The truck was stopped in the middle of the intersection, “with music playing loudly from inside,” police reported. Among other things, the 38-year-old man went to jail for DUI, suspended license, open container, possession of dope and possession of pot.
4575 Altama Ave.: Two people were zonked out inside a vehicle in the drive-thru line at the Walgreen’s Pharmacy, prompting a concerned citizen to alert police. “Officers contacted the occupants and found em to be heavily intoxicated,” the report said. The driver went to jail for DUI.
150 Altama Connector: A lingering looter strolled the aisles of the Walmart for several hours, stuffing items into his clothing along the way. Of course, the crack security team at Walmart quickly picked up on such a lame scheme. Store security held the 28-year-old galoot for police, who took him to jail for shoplifting and burglary.
Fourth and Norwich streets: An outlaw sped off when a city officer attempted a traffic stop in the wee hours. County cops picked up the pursuit when the dangerous desperado crossed into their jurisdiction. Ultimately, the lummox crashed into someone’s yard. County police took the 38-year-old to jail, charged with fleeing from the law, and reckless driving with a suspended license in a vehicle with a phony license plate.
700 block of R Street: A woman called police seeking reprieve from a drunk visitor who was slinging stuff everywhere. Also, the lout threw a board at the woman and slapped her female friend. Police arrived and took the 49-year-old man to jail, charged with simple battery.
1600 Newcastle St.: Foolishly, an ungrateful employee at the downtown Subway sandwich shop dipped his hands into the company till, stealing cash before heading home for the day. Police found him in no time, at his abode just around the corner from the store. The 43-year-old man went to jail for theft.
Stolen Vehicle
Camelia Apartments: A man let a woman spend the night at his apartment. The next morning his vehicle was missing. So was that woman.
Theft
1700 block of First Street: Thieves rummaged through a man’s parked pickup truck overnight, absconding with $400 cash and a gun, police reported.
— Larry Hobbs