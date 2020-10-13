Among reports from police:
Arrest
Altama Avenue and Cypress Mill Road: An officer saw a guy chatting away on a cellphone while driving down the road. Also, he had “several license suspensions” and his vehicle was unlicensed and uninsured. He went to jail for all of the above.
Abbott Andrews: A bellicose brute tried to kick in the door of his child’s mother’s apartment. He skedaddled when the cops arrived, but officers gave chase and caught the creep inside an abandoned house on Gordon Street. The 41-year-old man went to jail, charged with battery, cruelty to children, criminal trespass and violation of felony probation.
2900 block of Wolfe Street: Police searching for the culprit in an earlier hit-and-run crash caught up to him here. He went to jail.
2210 Demere Road: A drunk driver sought a hasty retreat from the island’s Waffle House after striking a vehicle in the parking lot late at night. Witnesses encouraged him to do otherwise. Police arrived and took him to jail.
Dog Problems
2200 block of Woodland Way: A neighbor’s dog was running loose and antagonizing folks. The dog’s behavior was no better toward the responding officer, who first tried pepper spray and then her baton to hold to hostile hound at bay. The dog finally withdrew to its owner’s yard, where animal control officers found it and apprehended it.
Car Theft, Recovered
2517 Tara Lane: A man was on a mission to retrieve his uncle’s stolen truck. He tracked it down to the parking lot of the state department of labor. Police showed up and processed the paperwork necessary to release the stolen truck to the nephew.
Theft
4198 Norwich Street Extension: A man walked into the Sportsman Package store. He set his wallet down on a stack of beer cases to write a check at the front a counter. A woman came up behind him, he told police. The wallet was gone next time he turned around.
The Landings of Golden Isles: A thief sneaked into a man’s Ford F-150 King Ranch pickup truck, rummaged around and absconded with $30 in change and a credit card holder with his Sam’s Club card inside.
Island Square Apartments: A man’s pickup truck was breached by a thief overnight and relieved of a firearm contained therein. The man’s wife said he makes it a habit to lock the doors, but she conceded it may have been left unlocked just this once when the thief the struck. It was one of numerous vehicles that thieves went through in the Island Square Apartments that night.
Glynvilla Apartments: A woman woke up to find her car missing an entire wheel. The thief/thieves left the vehicle propped on a tire jack in the parking space.
5350 U.S. Highway 341: Some skunk swiped $2,000 from the bar area at Mulligan’s Bar and Grill, the bar manager reported. She and another employee were the last two at the bar about 3:15 in the morning when the theft was discovered.
Lexington Place: A woman left her wallet inside her Kia Sorento, which was parked outside overnight. The next morning, she told police, the wallet was missing.
Shoplifting
197 Golden Isles Plaza: A man and a woman walked into the Bed, Bath and Beyond and picked out a nice vacuum cleaner. The couple selected the Shark Vortex vacuum cleaner, which is clear in color. Then, much to the dismay of the store manager, they walked right out the door with their new vacuum cleaner, neglecting to pay. Police took a report.
Police Assist
2200 block of Stonewall Street: A husband and wife got into a shouting match that warranted police attention, all because he unplugged the television. Police arrived to find the woman exasperated to the point of “shortness of breath and chest pains.” Peace was attained when “power was was restored to the television,” police reported.
700 block of Stonewall Street: A stranger showed up after hours at a residence, foaming at the mouth and swollen in the arm. “Male had also been drinking,” police added.
500 block of Union Street: Neighbors called police to report a trio of shady characters snooping around at night, looking for unlocked vehicles to plunder. They were gone when police arrived, but “extra patrols were conducted throughout the night.”
— Larry Hobbs