Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Mallery Street: Police arrived late at night to find that the driver of a Toyota Camry had smashed the vehicle’s front end into the back of a parked Dodge Caravan. Readers will not be surprised to learn that the Camry’s driver had had a snootful. He went to jail for DUI.
202 Harrison Lane: A lady and her two friends were leaving Cilantro’s and headed to Moonshiners on a Saturday night when some klutz backed his vehicle into her Nissan Altima. She called the cops, who put the 44-year-old offending driver in jail for DUI.
Golden Isles Parkway and Interstate 95: An elderly gent in a Ford F-150 signaled to merge into the turn lane while approaching a red light on Scranton Road after midnight. The officer behind him merged to give the driver room for the maneuver. But the man merged all the way onto the concrete median. After watching the guy swerve into the turn lane for Chapel Crossing Road, the cop had seen enough. The 84-year-old man went to jail, charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane and for having an open container of alcohol.
U.S. Highway 341 and Crispen Boulevard: A woman had her eyes and her head in her cellphone and not on the road as she drove right past a patrol officer late at night. She also neglected to bring her driver’s license along. The 42-year-old woman went to jail, charged with unlawful use of a wireless device and no driver’s license.
Ga. 32 and Ga. 99: A concerned citizen called the cops, fearing for the welfare of a man who was stumbling around in the road near dusk. Police put the 48-year-old man somewhere safe and sound, charged with public drunkenness.
1505 block of Gloucester St.: A ne’er-do-well drove his vehicle into a parked car in the Quick Stop parking lot on the night shift, then he drove away. But police had a good description of the culprit and managed to track him down at another location. The 45-year-old weasel went to jail, charged with hit and run and failure to stick around.
2200 block of Wolfe Street: Police were called to the same home to deal with the same squabbling couple several times on the night shift. Finally, the 56-year-old man and the 37-year-old woman were taken to jail, charged with maintaining a disorderly house.
— Larry Hobbs