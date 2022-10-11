Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1949 U.S. Highway17: Two skinflints ordered up some grub at the Waffle House, ate their meal, “then left without paying,” police reported. Responding city cops caught up to the cheapskate chumps, a 40-year-old man and his 59-year-old coconspirator. They were subsequently afforded the opportunity to eat for free at the county jail.
3000 block of Altama Avenue: City cops on the night shift stopped a vehicle for a traffic stop. The woman behind the wheel had a suspended driver’s license. Then came Bob the city police dog, which is never a portent of positive outcome for those with something to hide. Following the lead of Bob’s prescient probiscis, “a large amount of narcotics (was) discovered,” police reported. The 34-year-old woman and the 40-year-old man ended up in jail, both charged with multiple counts of possession of dope.
25 Torras Drive: A woman went inside the Parker’s store restroom, where she conducted her routine ablutions and left the place in a distressed state of disarray. Management summoned police, who issued the messy misses a trespass warning that came with the promise of arrest should she choose to return. “Female left but said she would be back in 3 hours because she wanted to go to jail,” police reported. Sure enough, she returned. True to their word, city police took her to jail.
Sad Scene
2905 U.S. Highway 17: A man was slumped over the wheel of his vehicle outside the Snappy’s mart, where several concerned citizens could not rouse him from his stupor. Responding police quickly figured out why: “needles and narcotics were discovered in plain view as well as on the male,” an officer reported. Police summoned county fire-rescue medics, who took the man to the local hospital emergency room.
Theft
1500 block of Lee Street: Thieves skulking in darkness absconded with a moped and a “power bicycle.”
5605 Altama Ave.: Clothing crooks made a clean getaway at Golden Isles Laundry, stealing a couple’s laundry in broad daylight.
440 Glynn Isles: A thief “stole two pairs of shoes and some shirts and left the store,” Dick’s Sporting Goods employees reported to police.
2800 block of Ellis Street: A woman told police she let another person “hold her credit card.” When the card was back in her hands, the woman noticed financial activity that she herself had not conducted. Maybe it needs to be said: Do not let other people “hold” your credit card.
Hops Heist
4528 Altama Ave.: A man strolled into the Sunoco, grabbed two cases of beer and marched to the checkout, where he additionally “requested several packs of cigarettes and other items,” police reported. The credit card he presented as payment was declined. It was not his card to begin with. The thirsty thief then grabbed his beer booty and was last seen running out the door.
1919 Glynn Ave.: A boating bandit swiped a water pump and an electric motor from a marine store.
Found
Wisteria Avenue: A woman out for a stroll encountered a 9 mm handgun, which she turned over to police.
That’s No Emergency
3241 U.S. Highway 17: Kids dialed up some serious foolishness from a motel room at the Budget Inn, calling the 911 number with no purpose beyond “being rude,” police reported. A responding officer had a talk with the miscreants and their parents, reminding both that the emergency 911 line is not for fun and games.
— Larry Hobbs