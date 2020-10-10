Among reports filed with police:
Arrest
Village at Glynn Place: A couple of pistol-packing palookas were outside the Wee Pub in the wee hours, talking tough about “shooting up the place,” police reported. Police arrived and one officer gave “verbal commands to two male subjects out front of the business,” police reported. Arrests were made.
Mercer Atlama Apartments: A wanted woman bolted when county sheriff’s deputies arrived to serve her an arrest warrant. City police gladly stepped in to lend hand, offering the services of K9 officer Rico. Rico the police pooch tracked the outlaw woman down in no time. She was handed her over to deputies.
2415 Parkwood Drive: A woman assaulted an employee at the local hospital. It did not take long for the cops to get there. The hospital keeps its own small police force for just this sort of occasion. The 39-year-old woman went to jail, charged with simple battery.
1900 block of Wolfe Street: A guy slammed his vehicle into the back of a parked vehicle after hours, setting off a chain reaction that left several other parked cars damaged as well. The man responsible for the vehicular dustup was “presumed to be under the influence,” police reported. However, he “sustained severe injuries” that placed getting him to the hospital for treatment as a priority higher than arresting him. Once at the hospital, city police turned his case over to the state patrol. Charges, it is presumed, are pending.
1700 block of Johnston Street: A sorry excuse for a father barged into the home of his child’s mother, attacked her and then slammed her to the ground with a neck grip. Responding police took the 30-year-old creep to jail, charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass.
State Patrol: An incorrigible drunk was apparently driving and drinking after dark with a child in tow. The child was not wearing a seatbelt. After a traffic stop by the Georgia State Patrol, the 32-year-old fool went to jail, charged with DUI, DUI endangering a child, failure to seat belt a child and failure to maintain a lane, according to jail booking records.
— Larry Hobbs