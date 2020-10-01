Among reports filed with police:

Arrest

U.S. Highway 17 and Charlie Gibbs Way: A man crossed the county line in a black Subaru Crosstrek at 3 in the morning, his erratic driving raising the suspicions of the McIntosh County sheriff’s deputy who was behind him. The deputy continued to follow him and reported the driver to a county cop. The resulting traffic stop landed the 31-year-old man in jail, charged with DUI.

Theft

11000 block of New Jesup Highway: Thieves absconded with a 14-foot Alumacraft aluminum boat and the trailer on which it sat.

— Larry Hobbs

