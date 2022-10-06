Among reports filed with police:
Don’t Mess With Bob
L Street and Goodyear Avenue: An amped up airhead was driving around town in an uninsured vehicle, a detail that did not pass notice with city cops on the night shift. Bob the city police dog joined the investigation from there, immediately alerting his human counterparts that dope assuredly awaited inside. Forthwith the officers found crack cocaine inside the vehicle, plus a handgun. Additionally, the cops found still more dope on the foul felon’s immediate person. The 64-year-old outlaw went to jail, charged with possession of dope and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
2697 U.S. Highway 17: Later on that same night shift, Bob got his paws on yet another case, this one at the Seabreeze Motel. A rogue scuffled with a woman, creating a ruckus that required police intervention. The scamp skittered into a motel room when the cops arrived, refusing to come out. Fine, city police said. In that case, our partner Bob is coming in. The guy thought better of his previous stance. Then the guy stepped outside and made a run for it, which was doomed from the start. The 44-year-old went to jail, charged with battery and willful obstruction of the law.
Arrests
3771 U.S. Highway 17: A woman arrived at her antiques shop to find that folks were already inside, even though she had yet to opened for business. Wisely, she called the cops. The responding officer called for backup. Police ended up arresting a 52-year-old man and his 29-year-old female accomplice, both charged with several counts of second degree burglary and criminal destruction of property.
Norwich and Second streets: A cad in a maroon Buick was weaving around on the road near dusk. This drew the attention of a county cop, who further noticed that the vehicle’s registration expired last month. The subsequent traffic stop landed the 47-year-old chump in jail on several charges, including driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain a lane and possession of dope.
2903 U.S. Highway 17: A woman was warned to stay way from the Subway, lest she land in jail. She returned — and landed in jail.
Theft
Mary Ross Waterfront Park: A bum sneaked onto a man’s boat and swiped the owner’s beer.
— Larry Hobbs