Among reports filed with police:
Theft
5605 Altama Ave.: Some clod pulled a clothing caper at the Golden Isles laundromat one recent afternoon. A guy put two loads of wash in, thinking it would be OK to step out for a while. When he returned, one entire load of wash was missing.
Dalton Cody Road: A hooligan pried open the driver’s side door of a black 2019 Ford F-150 overnight, ransacked the interior and absconded with numerous items therein.
New Drive: Thieves hit an auto shop overnight, breaking into several vehicles parked out back.
Cadogan Street: A thief swiped a 9 mm Ruger handgun from a vehicle overnight, along with a power drill. The victim told police he usually locks the vehicle, but he was not sure if he had remembered to do so.
Tupelo Circle: A man went out to his pickup truck before dawn and placed a $300 iPad and other items inside. Then he went back inside, leaving the truck unlocked. Less than an hour later, he returned to find the iPad missing and the truck cab rifled through.
Gene Court: A lousy thief struck in the night, stealing a Husqvarna BTS570 leaf blower from a working man’s lawn trailer.
2200 block of Townsend Street: A callous crook stole a working man’s STIHL concrete saw overnight off of the back of a truck. The victim said the truck is usually locked, but that one of his workers may have neglected to do so on this occasion.
Trouble
800 block of Monck Street: A woman walked off the street and into a woman’s house on the day shift. Stumbled, is more like it. Responding police said “she appeared to be under the influence.” The cops tried to get her some help, but she declined. Police issued her a criminal trespass warning, and she meandered away.
Torras Drive: Imagine the guy’s surprise when he spotted a dude pedaling down the street on his stolen bicycle. Police stopped the cycling suspect, but could only prove that he had no business pedaling the pilfered bike. They returned the bike to its rightful owner and sent the other guy walking.
Put Him in, Coach
3885 Altama Ave.: Somebody flagged down a passing patrol officer from the sidelines of a youth football field, warning about some trouble brewing. “Officers found that a mother was upset due to her son not being put into the football game more,” police said. With police assistance, reason prevailed.
Assault
Brunswick Commons Court: At least two concerned citizens called the cops about a man who attacked a woman, but the brute skulked away before the authorities could get their hands on him. At the scene, police found a broken cellphone and hair apparently pulled viciously from a head.
Burglary
Mercer Altama: A man came home to discover a fiend had smashed a front door window, barged into his residence and slipped away with “his TV and some t-shirts,” police reported.
Stolen
2600 block of Union Street: A man tried to register a black powder rifle for a hunting event, only to learn that the gun had been reported stolen. The man dutifully reported it to police.
Found
4000 block of Whitlock Street: The owner of a construction company found a handgun in the bushes. He did the right thing and turned it in to police.
— Larry Hobbs