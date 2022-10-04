Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
10400 Canal Crossing: So, this woman took a bunch of active wear off the rack at Academy Sports and stepped into the store’s dressing room. When she stepped back out of the dressing room, she still had on the same red shirt, jeans and jeans vest as before. She just had a lot less of the store’s clothing with her upon exiting. Store managers checked inside the dressing room. Nothing. Police arrived. As it turns out, she was wearing five Nike shirts and a pair of Nike shorts underneath. Not only that, she had already been warned by police to stay away from Academy Sports. Since she was not supposed to be there, the 45-year-old ended up in jail on a second degree burglary charge.
125 Venture Drive: A boozing bozo stirred up a racket in the parking lot of Toucan’s Ale House after midnight, disturbing the peace of the folks who just wanted to unwind and enjoy themselves. The testy tippler was “stumbling around” when police arrived. The 58-year-old ended up in jail, charged with public drunkenness.
Brunswick Commons: For whatever reason, a man started waiving a gun around, pointing it at his girlfriend’s mother and other folks. He retreated to a residence when the cops showed up. But police surrounded the joint and the guy gave up, stepping outside. The 27-year-old ended up in jail, charged with aggravated assault.
U.S. Highway 17 and F.J. Torras Causeway: A woman crashed into the crosswalk sign on the night shift. She was soused. State troopers took her to jail for DUI.
McIntyre Court: A woman drove into a parked vehicle on the night shift. She also damaged the community gate. Guess what else? Yeah, state troopers took her to jail for DUI.
Burglary
300 block of Sylvan Boulevard: The manager of a storage facility came across a construction power tool outside of a storage unit while making a midmorning security patrol of the grounds. She later noticed the lock on the storage unit had been compromised, as had the locks on three nearby units. She promptly called police, who are investigating.
Key Circle: A crook breached the security of four service vehicles used by an electric company, stealing tools therein.
Plemmons Drive: A thief stole a Stihl backpack blower and other tools from a residence on the island.
3245 Cypress Mill Road: Police responding to a security alarm arrived at a Shell gas station before dawn to find a locked door had been pried open.
3000 block of Charring Cross Road: Bandits invaded a garage in the wee hours, absconding with an Electro Townie bicycle and a Honda generator.
1919 Glynn Ave.: Police responding to a burglary alarm at the Lanier Plaza found the front window smashed at the Rent-A-Center.
Theft
5200 block of U.S. Highway 17 North: A couple of brazen bandits tramped onto a property in the late afternoon. They proceeded to raise a 2022 Ford Escape SUV and remove at least one tire. A neighbor saw the whole thing and called the cops. He gave them the name of one of the rats. Police are investigating.
Druid Oaks Mobile Home Park: A thief breached a 2019 Nissan Sentra, stealing a 9 mm handgun from the glovebox therein. Police are investigating.
10400 Canal Crossing: A shameless shoplifter filled a cart full of merch at the Academy Sports near closing time, then he pushed it out the door without paying.
190 Glynn Isles: A man and two women filled baskets up with $4,000 worth of beauty products from the Ulta store, then made a dash for the door. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs