Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

Ocean Boulevard and Seventh Street: A hotshot in a convertible Mazda Miata revved his engine after midnight on the island, reverberating testosterone thunderously throughout the village and into the ears of a nearby county patrol cop on foot patrol. Strolling to the source of the noise, the officer located a 25-year-old tough guy. As we know, it takes a real man to press a gas pedal to the floor board. The bellicose man-boy ended up in jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.

129 Village Place: A woman wearing a white jumper and sporting “orange/red” hair strolled around inside Sally’s Beauty Supply, stealing stuff as she went. A paying customer witnessed the woman’s makeup misappropriations and pointed her thievery out to management. The thief made a hasty exit but responding police had no trouble spotting her. The 35-year-old woman ended up in jail for shoplifting.

501 Ocean Blvd.: A chump swayed in and out of a patrol cop’s line of sight from behind a pole near the Parker’s store at 2:20 in the morning. Yeah, nothing suspicious about these circumstances. Because he showed clear signs of being “intoxicated,” the officer moved closer to make sure the clandestine clod was not driving. Only a bicycle, the tippler assured the officer. As turns out, the 52-year-old rube was wanted on an outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant.

Theft

5200 block of U.S. Highway 341: A working man had the forethought to carve identifying markers into his nail gun. Some idiot swiped it, but a friend came across the stolen nail gun while perusing items for sale at a pawnshop, recognizing it by those identifying marks. Now the police are on the thief’s trail.

Promenade Place: A thief rifled through a woman’s Nissan Armada overnight, absconding with three $100 bills and a Lululemon wallet. Folks, it is not a good idea to leave cash, handguns or other valuables inside a vehicle, even a locked vehicle. This, by the way, was one of several vehicles that were compromised in this same community overnight.

10400 Canal Crossing Road: A woman with pink hair drew more attention to herself by stealing stuff from the Academy Sports. She does this stuff all the time, a perturbed manager told a responding cop. No arrests this time, but police know who to look for.

Simmer Down, Folks

Sea Island Loop and Demere Road: A man exchanged unpleasantries with a fellow motorist during the morning rush hour. This prompted the other driver’s hair-brained response, during which he “pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him,” police reported. Really? Settle down, folks. Settle down.

Recovered

Cary Street: The OnStar vehicle security company called police to report a stolen 2021 Chevrolet Equinox showed up at the Econolodge motel parking lot. The OnStar folks knew this because the vehicle’s computerized doo-dad was “pinging” them from this location.

Some Like It Hot

Brooklyn Homes: A woman was heating up a pizza in the oven. The oven caught fire. City cops showed up, as did city firefighters, who extinguished the pizza-fueled oven fire.

— Larry Hobbs

Tropical Storm Ian to bring 'destructive surf' tonight

