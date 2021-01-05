Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

2300 block of Amherst Street: Police received a report that neighbors were assisting a woman who appeared to be injured and crying. She was crying because her no-account boyfriend had roughed her up. The cops took the 38-year-old jerk to jail, charged with battery.

150 Altama Connection: Police were called to a theft in progress at the Walmart late at night. The cops nabbed the crook, taking him to jail for shoplifting.

Burglary

Winstead Drive: A woman bought a Razor Electric MX300 dirt bike and a Huffy Green Machine bicycle, intended as gifts for her son. She left them inside the garage. But no-good dirty thieves broke inside and absconded with both bikes.

Robbery

3800 block of Wylly Ave.: A man and his nephew were walking along the railroad tracks in broad daylight. Out of nowhere, three brigands accosted the two from the woods and robbed them. Police are investigating.

— Larry Hobbs

