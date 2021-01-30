Among reports field with police:
Arrests
100 block of Gloucester Street: A would-be stunt driver in a pickup truck showed complete disregard for property or public safety, ripping up somebody’s grass with a series of doughnuts. Responded police put a stop to his shenanigans, arresting him in the process.
G Street and Niles Avenue: A lunkhead helped himself to some lumber from a construction site. A patrol officer saw him walking away with the pilfered pine. The 38-year-old man went to jail for misdemeanor theft and criminal trespassing.
Habersham Street and Clairmont Lane: A driver hit the gas when a police officer signaled for a traffic stop. The officer kept sight of the vehicle as it pulled to a stop in a driveway in the Magnolia Park neighborhood, where several occupants therein made a run for it. Police found dope at the scene arrested several people, including a 36-year-old man who was charged with reckless driving, eluding police, failure to maintain a lane and possession of drugs.
Overstating His Case
2500 block of Wolfe Street: Verbatim from city police reports: “Caller stated a female was tearing up his Tahoe and chasing him with a frying pan. Officers responded and found that the female had not damaged the vehicle and was not in possession of a frying pan or any other object. Situation mediated.”
Theft
305 Crispin Blvd.: The proprietor of Mr. Pawn Depot put three bicycles out in front of the store on display for potential customers. Instead, some creep came along with a chain cutter, severed the chain securing the three bikes, and absconded with one of them.
Grapes of Wrath
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A guy slipped out the doors of the Winn-Dixie with four bottles of wine, for which he had not paid. Responding police nabbed the crook outside, returned the wine bottles to the store and issued the thief a trespass warning per instructions of the manager.
— Larry Hobbs