Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Glynnvilla Apartments: Perhaps seeking to get the coveted last word, a husband ended an argument by driving away in his wife’s car. City cops caught up to him, but he would not stop. When he finally did stop, the lout stepped out and tried to pick a fight with the folks in blue. He even pushed one of them, which earned him a Tasing. Police took the 40-year-old lout to the hospital for medical clearance before tossing him in jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law.
4800 block of Malabar Drive: A fuming female punched her husband in the face and then choked him. Police took the 31-year-old woman to jail, charged with battery/family violence, first offense.
Theft
Enclave at Gateway Center Apartments: Scoundrels raided the apartment complex’s parking lot overnight. Again. Crooks entered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, rustling around in the center console and glove box, scattering papers everywhere inside and absconding with a Smith and Wesson SD40 handgun. The truck’s owner habitually locks the doors at night, but conceded “he must have left the doors unlocked,” police reported. That same night, thieves entered rifled around inside a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2012 Honda Accord. It was just a week earlier that thieves struck in the night in the apartment complex’s parking lot, stealing a SCCY 9 mm handgun from a Mercedes Benz, and a Glock 9 mm handgun from a Ford Escape. Stolen guns never end up in good hands. Both the city police chief and the county police chief urge responsible gun owners not to leave firearms inside vehicles overnight.
440 Glynn Isles: A brash bandit filled a bag with clothing inside Dick’s Sporting Goods, then sprinted out the door. Police are investigating.
Waffle Wiseacre
1949 U.S. Highway 17: Clearly unhappy with his order at the Waffle House, a man jumped the counter and got all up in the cook’s face. The peeved patron then departed with a lady friend. Responding police found them, giving the man and the woman written notice that Waffle House does not need their guff and does not want them come return henceforth.
Burglary
100 block of Newman Drive: Thieves struck over the weekend, stealing a landscaper’s Big Tex trailer, trail camera and other items. The stolen goods were kept inside a fenced area. Police are investigating.
4420 Altama Ave.: Rogues smashed the glass entrance door of the Alltel cellphone company. It did the crooks no good, as the door also had steel bars on it, police reported. Police plan to review the security video and catch a thief.
Vehicular Fire
1300 block of London Street: Someone called the cops about a vehicle on fire. Responding police found the vehicle “fully engulfed” in flames. Responding firefighters extinguished said flames.
— Larry Hobbs