Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1700 block of Albany Street: A pair of mostly honest knuckleheads raised eyebrows and prompted a police response after hours at an abandoned house. The two dudes were pulling windows from the home when the cops arrived. One guy took off running as soon as he saw police, not a move that inspires trustworthiness in law enforcement. The officer summarily ended his escape with a well-placed taser shot. The other guy said, “Wait — we can explain.” They were on an errand for the property owner to fetch the windows, he said. With only a nickname and a general description of where the owner lived, it was starting to sound like a weak alibi. But police managed to contact the owner and, sure enough, the guy’s story fit. The other guy just wanted to get away before cops discovered his outstanding arrest warrant. Police took the 51-year-old to the hospital for medical clearance, then took him to jail for the warrant.
1800 L Street: An officer on the night shift came across a couple of guys hanging out in the L Street Liquors parking lot, open bottles of libations on a vehicle hood. The officer could smell narcotics burning when he approached them. Further investigation turned up dope and guns in the vehicle. One of the guns had been reported stolen. A 31-year-old man went to jail for possession of marijuana and possession of narcotics, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
5800 Altama Ave.: A troublesome drifter and petty crook returned to the Camelia apartments, at which time the property manager summoned the police. The 32-year-old malefactor went to jail, charged with breaking into an auto, forgery and two counts of burglary.
171 Golden Isles Plaza: A schmuck tried to steal a pair of shoes by stuffing them under his shirt in the middle of the store at 2:30 in the afternoon. Ha. Like that was going to work. The security manager held him for cops, who arrested the man for shoplifting.
— Larry Hobbs