Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
4300 block of U.S. Highway 341: A patrol officer ran a computer check on a vehicle around noontime, learning that the 2013 Hyundai Sonata was unregistered, and uninsured besides. That is not all. The resulting traffic stop turned up dope, a stolen gun and an ex-con behind the wheel. The 26-year-old driver went to jail for theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, possession of pot and knowingly driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
800 block of N Street: A vagabond slipped inside a vacant rental home and decided to stay awhile. The landlord had other ideas and summoned the local constabulary. When police walked through the door, the man jumped out of a window. He made a run for it, without success. Police lodged the 29-year-old man in the pokey, charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of the law.
4655 Altama Ave.: A sly crook absconded with a television wall mount from the Farmer Home Furniture store. Maybe not so sly after all. He got caught. Police arrested him.
Cate Road and Golden Isles Parkway: The driver of a red Kia Optima bounded over a median and smacked into a road sign at 2 in the morning. Responding county EMS workers suspected they knew why. The EMS guys called the cops. The cops took the 25-year-old man behind the wheel to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
We Don’t Make This Stuff Up
1600 Newcastle St.: Verbatim from city police reports, Day Shift: “Complainant requested police due to him accidentally urinating on the floor of the Subways restaurant. He advised that the employee was then mean to him.” No doubt.
Theft
2401 Gloucester St.: A thirsty thief pulled a daring hops heist after hours at the Friendly Express, snatching a 26-pack of beer, climbing onto his getaway bicycle and pedaling out of sight. Responding cops looked, but could not locate the beer bandit.
800 block of P Street: A thieving woman was rummaging around in folks’ vehicles before dawn, a crime that did no go overlooked by an alert neighbor. Responding cops nabbed the 50-year-old woman and took her to jail, charged with auto burglary and possession of a weapon in the commission of a crime.
Knock It Off, Please
2800 block of Sherwood Drive: A neighbor called about loud music and carrying on at a home after hours. “Several people ran from the rear of the house when officers arrived,” police reported. The cops broke up the party.
— Larry Hobbs