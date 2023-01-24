Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
315 Mallery St.: A lady went off the handle inside Rafters upstairs bar in the Pier Village after midnight, creating enough commotion to get herself tossed from the establishment. She would not let it rest once outside, hollering vulgarities about how everyone is against her and how life is all just a bunch bull manure. She gets this way when she’s drinking, a friend explained to responding cops. Tell it to the judge, police replied, placing the 24-year-old hothead in jail for public drunkenness.
1949 U.S. Highway 17: A woman stumbled into somebody else’s vehicle in the Waffle House parking lot in the wee hours, a spectacle that did not go unnoticed by a passing city cop. She did not take kindly to the officer’s assistance out of the stranger’s vehicle or to the suggestion that she call a cab, instead throwing a tirade at the cop’s expense. Police took her by the hospital for medical clearance, after which she kicked a cop in the left leg while being placed in the back of the squad car. From there the 19-year-old went to jail on all of the above offenses.
2200 block of Ellis Street: An adult rube started bickering with his mother, a dispute that escalated to the point of police intervention. Responding cops learned the 22-year-old outlaw had an outstanding arrest warrant. For good measure, he freaked out and swallowed his dope when the cops showed up. Police took him to the hospital for clearance before dropping him in the pokey on the warrant.
11 Glynn Isles: Walmart Neighborhood Market employees caught a woman playing fast and loose at the self-checkout line, a scanning scam that involved ringing up items for less than the listed price. Responding cops discovered the woman also was wanted by the sheriff on an arrest warrant. The 29-year-old went to jail on the warrant; meanwhile, cops are collecting store surveillance of her scam for further charges.
Theft
2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: Police responded to a neighborhood where crooks burglarized a couple of vehicles, absconding with “a debit card and a bag.” Also, the targeted “vehicles were found to be unlocked,” police reported.
1400 block of G Streets: Bandits cut the lock on a work trailer and made off with “multiple tools” therein, police reported.
— The Brunswick News