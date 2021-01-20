Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Mercer Altama Apartments: A guy called police to report he had been burglarized. He even pointed out the culprit to responding police. “Officers were able to locate the male and the stolen property,” police reported. Police arrested the crook and took him to jail.
Sibling Scuffle
Brooklyn Homes: An argument between two brothers became heated. The 17-year-old bully brother smacked his 12-year-old little brother with a “toy ax,” leaving a mark. He must have known better than to behave like that because he was gone when police arrived. The cops put out a “warrant for his arrest.” Seventeen-year-olds go to adult jail in Georgia.
Police Assist
11 Glynn Plaza: Store managers called to report a trio of shifty shoplifters inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market. The cops arrived, and all three women were rounded up. Each was given a criminal trespass warning, which means each woman will face arrest if they so much as set food in the store again.
— Larry Hobbs