Among reports filed with police:
Horsefeathers
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A crook contrived a clothing caper at the laundromat, absconding with a woman’s clothing from a dryer. Someone called the cops about the textile theft. So incensed was the victim, however, that she yanked the building’s fire alarm to further emphasize the severity of the transgression. Pandemonium ensued. In addition to several city police officers, a few fire engines arrived. Firefighters declined to charge the woman for the equivalent of yelling “Fire!” in a laundromat. An officer left the woman with “a verbal warning” and a lecture about perspective. “The clothes were not located,” police reported.
Arrests
3243 U.S. Highway 17: A city patrol cop came upon a car parked at a medical office after hours. There was a woman inside the vehicle, along with “a white power and a rock-like substance,” police reported. That is also known as dope. The 35-year-old woman went to jail, charged with possession of dope.
Jessica Lane: A dirtbag roughed up a woman, tearing her shirt in the melee, then slinked away. County cops caught up to the clod, jailing the 46-year-old for battery.
— Larry Hobbs
