Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1800 block of L Street: When dispatchers picked up the 911 call, all they could hear was a woman’s desperate screams in the background. Folks in vehicles were scattering from the parking lot as police arrived. One knucklehead dinged another vehicle and “bumped” an officer in his haste to depart. The dude also had a gun that likely was used during a crime in the county. City police seized the vehicle as evidence in the county case. The 21-year-old outlaw went to jail, charged with aggravated assault, willful obstruction of the law, aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault on the woman, hit and run, and driving on a suspended license.
Marina Drive: A driver caused a crash resulting in injuries in the middle of the afternoon on the causeway near the island. Police took the 24-year-old North Carolina man to jail, charged with DUI.
5200 block of U.S. Highway 341: A scamp approached a couple outside of Mr. Pete’s convenience store after dark and tried to bum some money. When the sob story did not sell, the moocher switched to more aggressive tactics. His heavy-handed panhandling discombobulated the couple enough that they went and reported him to an officer who was parked nearby running radar for speeders. The dude’s discussion with the cop did not turn out so well. The 57-year-old went to jail for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of the law.
U.S. Highway 341 and Anderson Way: A patrol officer clocked a guy in a tan Ford Explorer doing 58 in a 35. The resulting traffic stop landed the 30-year-old in jail, charged with DUI and having an open container of alcohol.
— Larry Hobbs