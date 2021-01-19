Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1408 G St.: The scalawag who stole a woman’s vehicle in the county apparently assumed he was scot-free. Ha. She was at the Manna House soup kitchen when she spotted her vehicle parked out front and called city cops. The cops located the erstwhile car thief forthwith and confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen. They gave the woman her car back and turned the thief over to county cops, who took him to jail.
Demere Road and Quamley Wells Drive: Someone came across a Kia Sorento stopped in the road, pointed toward oncoming traffic at 1 in the morning. Upon further investigation, police took a 48-year-old woman to jail for DUI, driving without a license and failure to maintain a lane.
200 Glynn Isles: Officers intervened between two women bickering in the shopping center parking lot after hours. A 19-year-old woman ended up going to jail, charged with simple assault on an officer and plain old simple assault.
Glynn Avenue and Gloucester Street: A patrol officer encountered a vehicle “swerving all over the road” after hours. During the subsequent stop — big surprise — the guy behind the wheel turned out to be drunk. While searching the man, the officer found dope too. The 29-year-old man went to jail for DUI and possession of dope.
3200 Cypress Mill Road: A shouting match between three women disrupted the peace in this apartment complex, prompting police intervention. One woman refused to calm down when police arrived. The 22-year-old went to jail for willful obstruction of law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
7200 block of Blythe Island Highway: A traffic stop after 3 in the morning led to the driver’s arrest for DUI. There was more: The 25-year-old man went to jail on charges of driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain a lane and, oh, yeah, an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
F.J. Torras Causeway and Kings Way: A patrol officer began following a Honda Insight on Demere Road after 2 in the morning. The cop maintained a speed of 51 mph, but at that speed the Honda began to pull away from the cop. In the process, the guy twice drove outside the lines with the officer watching. The 24-year-old driver went to jail for DUI, speeding and failure to maintain a lane.
300 F St.: A guy was just trying to visit “Where the Ladies Are,” but a drifter picked a fight with the man before he could step inside the Red Carpet Lounge. Police intervened, and the 43-year-old instigator went to jail for disorderly conduct.
225 Newcastle St.: A woman plowed her vehicle into the gate for Logistec. Responding police quickly figured out the woman behind the wheel was drunk. She went to jail for DUI.
Theft
167 Mall Blvd.: While a woman was working out at Planet Fitness in the mall late in the afternoon a thief smashed her 2013 Honda Pilot’s window and absconded with her purse.
6613 Blythe Island Highway: A thief broke into a woman’s car after busting the passenger side window at the regional park.
Police Assist
McIntyre Court: Police got a call about kids playing outside a person’s house. “Officers had the juveniles go play hide and seek in another area,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs