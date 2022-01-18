Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Crispin Boulevard and Eagles Pointe Drive: A patrol cop hit his spotlight on a silver Honda speeding down the road in the wee hours. Inside the officer spied “four young occupants,” the report said. The resulting traffic stop ended in arrest.
1400 block of Albany Street: Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, police found two men bickering in the streets. It turned out that one fellow was mad at the other for “shooting a gun into the air,” police reported. The 36-year-old trigger-happy nitwit went to jail for reckless conduct and for possession of the dope that likely contributed to said conduct.
Abbott Andrews Terrace: A woman called the cops on the night shift, claiming her boyfriend smacked her. When officers finally heard the whole story, it turned out that she walloped him. Police took the 35-year-old to jail for battery.
Pennick Road: A man was renovating a mobile home for a woman. He apparently arrived at the mobile home in the afternoon to find a yet another woman on scene. She was not supposed to be there. Police arrested the 24-year-old vagabond for criminal trespassing.
Shots Fired
3200 block of Johnston Street: Some knuckleheads drove by a residence here after hours, unleashing gunfire before departing. City and county cops responded. Nothing further.
Property Damage
Glynn Pines Apartments: An alarmed citizen watched as a blue Mitsubishi Galant smacked into a property fence in the late afternoon. Two women spilled from the vehicle and took flight, leaving the destruction and the wrecked vehicle for others to deal with.
Theft
Enclave at Gateway Apartments: A thief rustled around inside a 2018 Mercedes Benz overnight in the apartment parking lot, absconding with a SCCY 9 mm handgun. Within the same time frame, a Glock 9 mm handgun went missing from a Ford Escape in the apartment parking lot.
1200 block of K Steet: A book bag went missing from a vehicle overnight.
Burglary
Carteret Road: A woman returned home in the wee hours, startling a prowler inside, police reported. The burglar scampered out of a back window, at which point the woman smartly called police.
— Larry Hobbs