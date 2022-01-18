Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

Crispin Boulevard and Eagles Pointe Drive: A patrol cop hit his spotlight on a silver Honda speeding down the road in the wee hours. Inside the officer spied “four young occupants,” the report said. The resulting traffic stop ended in arrest.

1400 block of Albany Street: Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, police found two men bickering in the streets. It turned out that one fellow was mad at the other for “shooting a gun into the air,” police reported. The 36-year-old trigger-happy nitwit went to jail for reckless conduct and for possession of the dope that likely contributed to said conduct.

Abbott Andrews Terrace: A woman called the cops on the night shift, claiming her boyfriend smacked her. When officers finally heard the whole story, it turned out that she walloped him. Police took the 35-year-old to jail for battery.

Pennick Road: A man was renovating a mobile home for a woman. He apparently arrived at the mobile home in the afternoon to find a yet another woman on scene. She was not supposed to be there. Police arrested the 24-year-old vagabond for criminal trespassing.

Shots Fired

3200 block of Johnston Street: Some knuckleheads drove by a residence here after hours, unleashing gunfire before departing. City and county cops responded. Nothing further.

Property Damage

Glynn Pines Apartments: An alarmed citizen watched as a blue Mitsubishi Galant smacked into a property fence in the late afternoon. Two women spilled from the vehicle and took flight, leaving the destruction and the wrecked vehicle for others to deal with.

Theft

Enclave at Gateway Apartments: A thief rustled around inside a 2018 Mercedes Benz overnight in the apartment parking lot, absconding with a SCCY 9 mm handgun. Within the same time frame, a Glock 9 mm handgun went missing from a Ford Escape in the apartment parking lot.

1200 block of K Steet: A book bag went missing from a vehicle overnight.

Burglary

Carteret Road: A woman returned home in the wee hours, startling a prowler inside, police reported. The burglar scampered out of a back window, at which point the woman smartly called police.

— Larry Hobbs

More from this section

Workhorse of the Golden Ray salvage grounded in Mexico

Workhorse of the Golden Ray salvage grounded in Mexico

After withstanding a raging inferno and wearing out thousands and thousands of feet of wire rigging in a yearlong pitched battle with the shipwrecked Golden Ray, the VB 10,000 departed victorious late last year from the St. Simons Sound.

King commemorated in Kingsland

King commemorated in Kingsland

The message of nonviolence and civil rights preached by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. resonates nearly 54 years after an assassin cut his life short at age of 39 in Memphis, Tenn.

Police seek two in fatal bar shootout

Police seek two in fatal bar shootout

Brunswick police are seeking two men in connection with a shootout that occurred after midnight Saturday at the Bamboo Lounge, 2717 U.S. 17, that left one man dead and five others injured.

Big savings with subscriptions

Big savings with subscriptions

No, we are not talking about Amazon Prime. Introducing “Subscribe and Save” for Botox and filler by Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery. Over the past few years, we have heard from many of our patients that they wish the important self-care routine and wanting to accom…