Among reports filed with police:
Shots Fired
2835 College Park Drive: A group of guys was hanging out in their backyard and thought it would be a good idea to fire guns, despite the fact that they live in a heavily populated area. Police brought all 16 men out of the house after they thought they could escape inside and avoid the cops. After fully investigating the matter, two men were arrested, charged with discharging a firearm while under the influence, discharging a firearm on or near a public street, and disorderly conduct.
Trespassing
Old Coast Guard Station: Police were called because it looked like someone was illegally crashing at a makeshift shelter in the woods beside the Old Coast Guard Station public beach access. The shelter included an old mattress, tarps and lawn chairs. The area was cleared.
1315 Union Street: Someone thought they’d live well and take up temporary residence in a once stately historic mansion in need of repairs. The person was not allowed to be there, so police made him move along.
Showing Too Much
Hanover Square: Someone called police to report that woman was “completely naked on her balcony while intoxicated.” When the cops showed up she began throwing items. She apparently wasn’t into talking either because when the officer tried to talk to her and give her a warning, she ran back inside and locked her door.
Suspicious Activity
3480 Cypress Mill Square: An officer with a keen eye noticed while patrolling on the look out for people stealing catalytic converters that a dome light was on in a car at a used-car lot. Further investigation revealed a man inside the car with narcotics. He was arrested and booked into the county jail.
Stop Calling 911
1600 block of Goodyear Ave.: A man called police the cops a few hours after his wife left his house and complained that she had not called him yet. He called back again the next day twice asking officers to find his wife in Atlanta and make her return home or arrest her for leaving. He said he was mad because he thought she should be the one taking care of their child. Officers checked on the baby all was well. The man also said he was capable of keeping the baby safe and sound, he just wanted his wife home. The cops gave the man a verbal warning about improper use of 911 and went on their way.
— Michael Hall