Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Fourth Street and Kelwin Avenue: This guy. CrimeScene’s regular readers know his type well by now. The unlicensed lout committed a moving violation in an unregistered vehicle, right in front of a city patrol officer in broad daylight. Following the subsequent traffic stop, the dopey dude resisted when the officer found need to cuff him. After the cops “assisted him to the ground,” the defiant dunce “continued to struggle with officers,” police reported. Police found it necessary to zap him with a Taser to adjust his attitude sufficiently to obtain orderly compliance. Big surprise, cops then found dope inside the vehicle. After a detour to the hospital emergency room for medical clearance, the recalcitrant rascal was placed in the pokey on all of the above. Now the 29-year-old is sitting in a cell, shaking his head and wondering why this always happens to him.
475 Millennial Blvd.: A soused simpleton was driving on four flat tires, around and around in the Home2Suites motel parking lot late at night. Not the kind of nonsense to go unnoticed. The responding officer spotted a vehicle coming at him with no headlights and at least one flat tire. The 66-year-old nincompoop went to jail for DUI/multiple substances and, say it with me, driving an uninsured vehicle on a suspended license.
Easy on the Pot Pie, Son
3200 block of Dogwood Avenue: A woman’s adult son apparently overdid it with the cannabis cookies, prompting the well-meaning mom to seek the services of public safety. The ailing adult offspring was “having heart palpitations and throwing up” and a responding city cop observed that the “male was talking but obviously under the influence,” police reported. The mom produced the wrinkled empty rapper from a Delta 8 chewable, an edible recreational marijuana product that is legal in 21 states but not in Georgia. Police stood by while county medics transported the man to the hospital for observation.
Armed and Impetuous
2600 block of Reynolds Street: Some pistol packing punks fired off a few reckless rounds in the area, prompting a plea for constabulary intervention. Responding cops rounded up the disorderly delinquents a few blocks away. As of the end of the night shift, police had the juveniles “detained for further investigation.”
She Is Not Playing
Camellia Court: A worried woman called the cops late at night to report being disturbed by shenanigans at her back door. A responding officer heard gunfire in the direction of his destination. The woman apparently became concerned “that someone was playing at her front door, so she shot at them,” police reported. Luckily, there is no indication anyone was injured in the gunplay. The investigation remains open.
Theft
300 block of Rose Drive: Police are looking for a bandit who is too lazy to pedal. The crook cut a hole in a back fence at an auto shop, then slinked away with a “motorized” bicycle. Business owners were able to give police a decent description of the indolent clod, probably from security video.
5100 block of Blythe Island Highway: A repo man told police a woman walked onto the recovery lot late at night, absconding with a 2015 Nissan Rogue.
Not This Time
3440 Cypress Mill Square: A feckless fraudster walked into the Ameris bank and sought to exchange somebody else’s check for $900. The clerk was having none of it. The foiled forger slinked away empty-handed.
— Larry Hobbs