Among reports filed with police:
Suspicious Incident
King and Prince Boulevard: An officer signaled a vehicle to stop for a traffic violation, but the dude sped off when he saw the flashing lights. The outlaw eventually crashed into a tree at Norwich Street and 5th Avenue. He bailed out of the vehicle and police found no trace of him. The vehicle was towed away. When they do catch up to this scofflaw, he is also wanted on an arrest warrant up in McIntosh County.
Theft
Scranton Connector: A guy was packing heat on his Moped at night. He parked the Moped outside the Y and left the Taurus 9 G2C in a compartment on the scooter. When he came back out half an hour later, the gun was gone.
South Port Parkway: A man found a buyer for his 2006 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle on Facebook. Naturally, the potential customer wanted to test drive the bike. He left the owner an envelop full of cash as “security” while he took it for a spin. Except he never came back. The money was funny. The poor guy “checked the envelop and quickly realized the money in the envelop was counterfeit,” police reported.
Standoff
1500 Tillman Avenue: A U.S. Marshal contacted city police for assistance in apprehending a federal fugitive who was wanted on multiple felony warrants. The marshal had it on good authority that the bandit was holed up at a home here. A high-profile police presence ensued. However, the fugitive was not home.
Shots Fired
100 block of Lynch Road: Hoodlums drove by a home at high noon and fired off half a dozen shots, absconding in a small black sedan with tinted windows. No one was injured, thankfully.
— Larry Hobbs