Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Norwich and R streets: A patrol cop on the night shift had to take action to avoid a head-on collision when an oncoming vehicle swerved across lanes. The driver was drunk or stoned, one or the other or both. After the traffic stop, the officer found dope inside the vehicle. The 48-year-old man went to jail for DUI, willful obstruction of the law, failure to obey the simple rule of a stop sign, possession of pot and two counts of possession of dope.
150 Altama Connector: An ungrateful Walmart employee got caught with his hand in the cookie jar, stealing from his employer. A manager held him for police, who took the took 21-year-old miscreant to jail for misdemeanor theft by taking.
— Larry Hobbs