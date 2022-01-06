Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Golden Isles Parkway and U.S. Highway 17: City and county police cornered a scalawag at this intersection whose vehicle struck another vehicle in Brunswick, after which said vehicle’s owner vamoosed. After sorting out jurisdiction issues, it appears county police took the 19-year-old perp to the county jail for hit and run and failure to maintain a lane.
Burglary
Eastridge Driver: While a woman was out of town for a few days, a bandit busted a window at her residence and absconded at the very least with some costly jeans. Missing in the aftermath were two pair of Eagle blue jeans valued at $75 each and a pair of Hollister jeans worth $75.
Recovered
1900 block of Pine Street: A city patrol officer spotted and recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen by county police.
Theft
Glynndale Drive: Thieves rustled through the bed of a company’s work truck overnight, absconding with a football field’s length of welding lead. That much welding lead with is worth a pretty penny.
— Larry Hobbs