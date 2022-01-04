Among reports filed with police
Shots Fired
Brunswick Commons: Stupid idiots drove into the community’s parking lot and opened fire, disregarding all safety of all concerned, abiding only by their own bankrupt morals. Responding city and county police discovered stray bullets struck seven parked vehicles. Fortunately, no persons were injured.
Wilson and Tillman avenues: City cops were patrolling around at the base of the causeway on the day shift when they heard gunfire, “approximately 15 rapid shots coming from the area above,” police reported. Responding officers fortunately found no damage or injuries in the neighborhood as a result.
Arrests
2500 block of Union Street: A drunken lout kept crashing the party, demanding to see his girlfriend. His girlfriend clearly did not want to see the sot, and his welcome had worn way thin with all present. He tried to start fights with anybody he encountered. “The male became angry, screaming at everyone, and then wanted to get aggressive with the officer,” police reported. The 25-year-old troublemaker ended up in jail for disorderly conduct.
F.J. Torras Causeway and Warde Street: A patrol officer was on standby along the causeway at 2 in the morning when a vehicle came rolling past with no headlights. The resulting traffic stop landed the 28-year-old outlaw in jail on felony probation violations, among other things.
600 block of Perry Lane Road: A fugitive had set up camp in a patch of woods marked, “No Traspassing.” Police discovered the 44-year-old outlaw was also wanted on a battery arrest warrant.
Egg-acting Aggravation
2200 Demere Road: Some high school punks rode through the Waffle House parking lot in a Volvo SUV on the island just after dark, pelting a man’s 2002 Yukon GMC with eggs. Moments later, the same brazen foursome in black and white hoodies returned and scrambled more eggs on the side of his Yukon. So, parents, if your son borrowed the SUV Volvo to go “study” at Starbucks, you might want to check his alibi.
Fire
100 block of Oak Avenue: Trees swaying in the wind-driven cold front hit power lines, sparking fires in the branches. City police stood by until city firefighters arrived and put out the fire. Georgia Power folks dealt with it after that.
— Larry Hobbs