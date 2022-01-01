Among reports filed with police:
Shots Fired
1500 block of Tillman Avenue: The cops were inundated with calls from concerned citizens when gunfire rang out in this neighborhood on the nightshift. Responding officers had no trouble finding proof of the gunplay, including “a large quantity of rifle and handgun shell casings” and “several bullet holes at the rear of the home,” according to a report. Then the police heard still more gunfire as they were taking the report. Officers found two suspicious characters skirting away from a vehicle, which was stopped with its engine running outside of an abandoned home. The knuckleheads said they did not know anything about the vehicle or how it got there. The cops had the vehicle towed away.
2400 block of Lee Street: City officers heard gunshots a few blocks away from where they were calming folks down in a domestic dispute on the night shift. Police learned the gunfire occurred in the 2400 block of Lee Street.
3900 block of Whitlock Street: A man called police to report two bullets pierced a front window at his home during daylight hours. Police noted the holes in the window and found “what appeared to be the actual bullet laying on the front porch,” the report said.
Arrests
5400 block of U.S. Highway 341: A man drove past a patrol officer as the midnight hour neared in a Ford F-150 pickup with windows so tinted the officer could not see inside. The resulting traffic stop landed the 50-year-old driver in jail, charged with possession of pot and dope, criminal trespass, lying to police and overly tinted windows. Also, he was a fugitive from justice.
200 Mall Blvd.: A woman walked into the Belk and began sticking merchandise inside a black bag, as if surveillance cameras did not exist here in the 21st century. The security guard later confronted the woman after watching her transgression on the security video that in fact does exist at the Belk. Police arrived and took the 35-year-old pilferer to jail for felony shoplifting.
2300 block of Ellis Street: A couple’s spat escalated to public distraction, but the man skirted away before responding police arrived. However, the villain returned and began roughing up the woman. Police intervened, cuffed the knave and placed him in the back of the patrol car. There ensconced, “he began bashing his head into the bars and other objects, causing his head to have two gashes.” Police took to 33-year-old nincompoop by the emergency room to get stitched up before taking him to jail for criminal trespass, obstructing 911 calls, simple battery, terroristic threats and cruelty to the children who stood witness to the sad spectacle.
1500 block of Stonewall Street: A woman’s estranged husband showed up after hours, “drunk and wanting to fight,” police reported. Then he drove away as responding police arrived. While police were talking to the woman, 911 calls started coming in about a dude who “wrecked into something and was still driving in circles,” police reported. Yep, it was him. Yep, he went to jail.
Shoplifting Shenanigans
3400 block of Cypress Mill Road: A pair of young punks with too much holiday time on their hands tried to swipe stuff from a convenience store, but the proprietor put the kibosh on their shoplifting shenanigans. He nabbed one of the kids across the street. The man was happy to let the kid go so long as he was compensated. The kid’s mom paid up, and the cops let the youngster go. This time.
Break-in
104 Trade St., Suite D: A thief smashed a front glass panel at the Trade Mart overnight, raided the cash register and took some money.
Theft
60 Scranton Connector: A guy got a good offer on his grandfather clock so he went down to his rented storage shed unit to fetch it. Except that the grandfather clock, circa 1960s, was nowhere to be found. He estimated the grandfather clock’s value at “priceless.” Also missing: a set of stylish Moto Metal vehicle wheels ($2,000); a Lesco push spreader ($500); and hedge trimmers ($600). Also missing, the man said, was the lock he personally placed on the storage shed. Police are investigating.
Getaway
2100 block of Willet Street: City patrol officers on the night shift spotted a vehicle reported as stolen. The driver sped off when the officer signaled a traffic stop. The driver crashed into a tree not far away. Four people jumped from the vehicle and scattered. Police had the vehicle towed.
To The Rescue
Brunswick: A parent accidentally locked an infant inside a vehicle on the day shift. Responding police managed to get the vehicle unlocked.
Robbery
3800 block of Ogg Avenue: A man and two women accosted another man in a vehicle in the midnight hour. They stole his vehicle at gunpoint and left him standing beside the road, he told police.
— Larry Hobbs