Among reports filed with police:
Not Eggs-agerating
Hopkins Homes: Some bum chunked an egg at a woman's home, getting her all scrambled up. The culprit was a chicken, and flapped away before the cops could crack the case. This did not go over easy with the victim. She demanded the officers dust the egg shells for prints. She was fit to be poached when "officers explained to the female that could not be done."
Arrests
4341 U.S. Highway 341: By the time a responding county cop arrived after midnight, a not-so-slick shoplifter stood in handcuffs near the cash register at the new Friendly Express. Apparently, an off-duty campus cop from the local college happened to be in the store when the poltroon perpetrated his pilfering. The county cop took the 35-year-old hood to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Brooklyn Homes: A meddlesome man stirred up trouble after hours, raising a ruckus that resulted in a busted window at a home. Responding police were not having it. The 35-year-old vagabond vandal ended up in jail, charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
150 Altama Connector: A loudmouthed lunkhead's bombastic behavior at the "money center" at the Wal-Mart prompted a call for constabulary intervention. The 28-year-old boisterous boor was no less hospitable to the cops, earning himself a spot in jail for disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of the law by threats of violence.
Stonewall and M streets: A cop stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver stopped, then bailed out and made a run for it. The officer gave chase. Advantage: officer. The 29-year-old outlaw landed in jail for willful obstruction of the law.
25 Torras Drive: City cops were wrapping up a traffic stop near the causeway when an employee at Parker's asked that a troublesome tramp be removed for the premises. He simply would not leave, even at the officer's behest. He ended up in jail, charged with trespassing.
150 Atlama Connector: So, this clown has already been caught once stealing from the Wal-Mart, after which he was given a warning that promised arrest should ever dare return. And there he was, traipsing up and down the aisles. One of the store's crack security guards called the cops to please come arrest the man for trespassing. But before the cops got there, the chump grabbed a shopping basket full of stuff and dashed for the fire exit. Officers arrived just in time to nab the nut, who ended up in jail for shoplifting.
Theft
3900 block of Darien Highway: Crooks swiped a pair of Beach Cruiser bicycles and a Stihl chainsaw from a shed at a residence where the victim used to live. He did not have serial numbers handy for responding cops, but he is going to look them up and get back to the officers.
1400 block of London Street: A woman left her vehicle unlocked overnight. She left her purse inside the unlocked vehicle. Now the purse is gone.
Irresponsible Pet Owners
800 block of Gordon Street: Two large dogs were given free reign by their owner. The two dogs charged onto a neighboring property, attacked and dispatched a neighbor’s small dog. City cops called county animal control officers, who arrived and took both big dogs to the dog pound.
Now That’s Cold
GlynnVilla Apartments: Cops on the nightshift were called about a kerfuffle at the apartments. Officers arrived to find that a woman had trapped a man inside a vehicle. It seems the dude had worn out his welcome at a nearby address, where the proprietors had police issue him a criminal trespass warning. The angry woman planned to drive the man to the address and force him to get out “so he could get arrested” for trespassing, police reported. Officers apparently offered an alternate resolution.
Shots Fired
3400 block of Treville Avenue: Shots rang out in the light of day. Responding officers located several shell casings at the scene.
Gone Gun
230 Warren Mason Blvd.: A cleaning lady at the Jameson Inn came across "a brown gun in between the mattress" while cleaning a room. She called the cops.