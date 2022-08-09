Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Altama Connector and Merchants Way: A patrol officer came across a man walking down the middle of the road at 1 in the morning. When the officer pulled alongside to see what gives, the dude just kept on trucking. The officer slowed the 44-year-old to the pace of a jail cell, charging him with pedestrian in the roadway.
Oh, Those Cameras!
200 Mall Blvd.: Money slipped to the floor from the custody of a customer at the Belk. An employee noticed, even if the customer did not. The employee pocketed the customer’s money. What, he thought those store security cameras are only aimed at customers? Of course, it was only a matter of time before Belk’s crack security squad uncovered the employee’s grievous graft. When confronted, the wretched worker fessed up to swiping six bucks from the till. Oh, and undergarments. He took $46 worth of undergarments also. Police were notified, and warrants are being sought.
Theft
1965 Demere Road: A woman put aside her purse in order to offer a helping hand to a friend who was consigning some chairs to a consignment shop in this island plaza. Upon returning her attention to the Dooney and Bourke purse, it had gone missing. Ray Bans, a brown wallet, a blue iPhone and its blue case were among the valuables contained therein.
Shelle Point Drive and Harry Driggers Boulevard: Thieves made off with a trailer.
Shots Fired
Norwich Street: A hooligan with a gun put a bullet through a store clerk’s vehicle, just as he was backing out of the business’s parking lot. City investigators arrived and “processed the scene,” police reported.
Brooklyn Homes: Armed idiots let fly with a hail of gunfire, which struck at least two vehicles but luckily no people. Police recovered multiple shell casings in the area. Investigators are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs
