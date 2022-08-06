Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
200 Redfern Village: An odious occupier of a bar stool at Bubba Garcia’s used up his last straw at the popular dining and entertainment spot. Management finally lost their patience in dealing with the foul fellow and sought constabulary intervention. The responding officer asked the manager to “take me step by step over what just occurred.” Yeah, enough is enough, the cop concurred. The 62-year-old troublemaker ended up in jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law and criminal trespass.
Interstate 95: A bozo from Brooklyn set out on a road trip. The fact that his driver’s license was suspended did not deter him from stopping for drinks along the way. The reckless rascal got as far as mile marker 32 on the interstate before a county cop in an unmarked vehicle noticed after midnight that his driving left something to be desired. The 34-year-old ended up in the county jail, a long way from New York, on charges of DUI, driving on a suspended license and having an open container of alcohol.
Brooklyn Homes: A mother was intoxicated and outside arguing and fighting with neighbors to the point of distraction. Responding police discovered that her young child was neglected inside all the while. Police took the 20-year-old to jail, charged with second degree cruelty to children.
2700 block of Wolfe Street: A cad concocted a canine caper, pilfering a pooch from a woman in broad midmorning daylight. She called the cops, who responded and “were able to locate the offender and the dog,” police reported. The 27-year-old punk went to jail for theft.
Interstate 95: A patrol officer clocked a dude in a 2008 Toyota Highlander pushing the 100 mph mark while zooming north on the interstate. On top of that, the lunkhead’s license was suspended. The 32-year-old went to jail, charged with speeding and doing so with a suspended driver’s license.
Mercer Altama Apartments: A pair of palookas panicked when they spotted a city patrol officer before dawn, slinking away, a bag dropping to the ground as they disappeared behind a building. The bag had dope in it. Big surprise. The officer caught up to one suspect before he could find a hideout. He tracked the other nincompoop to an apartment unit, where the primary occupant conceded to permit the officer’s inspection therein. The cop found the skunk “hiding under a sink in the kitchen,” police reported. It might be tough to pin the dope on them in court, but both men turned up wanted by the law. The 33-year-old and the 36-year-old ended up in jail on outstanding arrest warrants.
Glynnvilla Apartments: A concerned citizen called police to report a child was left unattended. Responded police confirmed the child had been left alone. The 21-year-old mother was arrested and jailed for cruelty to children and criminal negligence.
— Larry Hobbs