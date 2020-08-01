Among reports filed with police:
Theft
735 Glynn Isles: Money was no object for this guy. Seriously. He walked into to Kay Jewelers “and asked to try on the most expensive jewelry” they had, police said. Police said he “tried on a bracelet and then returned it.” So far, so good. Then he asked to look at a necklace worth more than $4,500. As soon as he had it in his hands, both were gone. He was last seen running out the door and jumping into a getaway car.
King of the Road
Altama Connector and Merchants Way: The same old guy was doing the same old thing at the same old place: bobbing in and out of traffic and panhandling motorists. When police arrived, he started “walking away from his usual spot and crossed over the roadway at Atlama Connector Road,” the officer wrote. The officer noted that the one-man-traffic-jam “has been given numerous verbal warnings about being in the roadway including a verbal warning from me today, the day this report was written.” No more warnings. The 30-year-old went to jail, charged with pedestrian in the roadway.
Arrests
1400 block of Norwich Street: A jerk roughed up a woman at the park. An ambulance took the woman to the emergency room for her injuries and a cop took the man to jail for battery.
200 block of King Cotton Road: An officer on patrol in Belle Point late at night came across a Dodge Ram pickup truck backing up to a trailer in a yard. Two women skulked behind the truck, then tried to skitter away in the dark as the officer approached. The officer nixed their devious designs, arresting at least one of the women on a theft charge.
Albermarle Street: A concerned citizen alerted police to a vehicle parked in the middle of the exit lane, its driver zonked out and slumped over the steering wheel. The responding officer spotted dope right out in the open inside the vehicle. The city’s drug squad was notified, and the woman behind the wheel went to jail.
Gunshot
2415 Parkwood Drive: A Honda Pilot pulled up to the hospital emergency room after 8 at night and dropped off a person with a gunshot wound. The vehicle then sped away. While getting a leg wound patched up, this is the story the victim gave the cops: He took his kids to the park in Waverly Pines, but then his sister came and got the kids. Then he heard a gunshot. Then “he looked down and noticed that he was shot in the leg,” the report said. So he flagged down a passerby and the stranger gave him a ride to the hospital. He did not get the guy’s name. OK ... Police got the fleeting Honda Pilot’s license plate number from the hospital security cameras and traced it back to a woman living in the 1200 block of Albany Street. She was not home when police dropped by.
— Larry Hobbs