Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1400 block of Albany Street: Passing out behind the wheel of a vehicle with a gun in plain sight in someone else’s driveway at dark-thirty is almost almost never a smart move. Also, the responding officer noticed that the vehicle was still in drive mode. And, the officer could see a needle, such as those employed by junkies, in clear view next to the gun. The 30-year-old galoot ended up in jail for DUI/drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of tools for taking dope.
Fight
3400 block of Reynolds Street: A soused sibling got his dander up and attacked his brother, creating a concerned call for constabulary intervention on the night shift. City cops and sheriff’s deputies separated the two, and subsequently arrested the boozed brother. However, his overall condition required a trip to the hospital emergency room, where doctors determined he needed to stay for a while. Arrest warrants await him upon release.
— Larry Hobbs