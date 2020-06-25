Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 17 and Third Street: An officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that committed a driving violation. Before it was over, a city police dog got involved. The dog tracked down “illegal narcotics inside the vehicle,” earning the driver a trip to jail.
150 Altama Connector: A guy strolled into the Walmart during the evening hours, stuffing items into his clothes before heading to the door. He did not get far, not with Walmart’s crack security team watching his every move. The 31-year-old thief went to jail, charged with shoplifting.
1800 block of Third Street: A cantankerous crook was in no mood to speak with police, who wanted to query him further about a recent theft. The man “became combative and had to be physically subdued” by the responding officers. Police took the 28-year-old grumpy outlaw to jail, charged with misdemeanor theft and willful obstruction of the law.
Home Invasion
3200 block of Brailsford Avenue: A hooligan forced his way inside a woman’s home, smacked her in the head and absconded with her keys. County EMS workers responded to treat the woman’s injuries. Police are investigating.
Theft
The Reserve at Altama: A thieve went to the trunk of a vehicle in the apartment’s parking lot and swiped a 12 gauge shotgun.
— Larry Hobbs