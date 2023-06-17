Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1700 Norwich St.: A woman went shopping at Adam’s Meat Market, paying for her purchase with a bank card. Just one minor detail. The card did not belong to her, nor did she have any business whatsoever using it. Police took the 55-year-old woman to jail on two counts of credit card fraud.
500 block of Lanier Boulevard: A man drove his vehicle into a ditch, a mishap caused by the combination of driving and drinking. The 30-year-old went to jail for DUI; the vehicle was towed.
10400 Canal Crossing: A woman sporting blue jean capri shorts and a black shirt tried to exchange old shoes for a brand new pair of designer sneaks at the Academy Sports. And how did that work out? Management was having none of it. The 39-year-old flimflam woman went to jail for theft by shoplifting, as well as a fugitive warrant.
Albany and G streets: Police on the nightshift stopped a pair of punks for a traffic violation. The bozo behind the wheel did not have a driver’s license, but the dunce in the driver’s seat did have dope. Both the 35-year-old driver and his 25-year-old sidekick went to jail, each charged according to his offense.
Perry Place: A sleazeball attacked a woman after hours, then skulked away before the cops got there. Police tracked him down, however, taking the 25-year-old jerk to jail, charged with battery, criminal trespass and cruelty to the children who had to witness his deplorable conduct.
3300 block of Altama Ave.: Cops found a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle after hours, just another outlaw in the ozone. The officer could clearly see and handgun in the vehicle’s center console, possession of which is a no-no for convicted felons such as this jamoke turned out to be. Also, the officer found the dope that probably caused him to pass out in the first place. The 35-year-old went to jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of dope and tampering with evidence.
DEBUI?
1500 block of Newcastle Street: City cops arrived at a reported crash involving injuries, only to find that the rigmarole consisted of an “extremely intoxicated” man falling from his electric bicycle. Police stood by while medics carted the soused cyclist to the emergency room to get pathed up. “Officers took the bike to the man’s wife,” police reported.
Theft
300 block of Knox Drive: No, she didn’t, did she? Any cop will tell you: do not leave keys, cash and valuables inside an unattended vehicle. Not even for five minutes. A woman left her keys inside her unlocked 2017 Toyota Highlander for just half an hour on a recent midmorning. The vehicle disappeared, along with a pricey Micheal Kors purse, $500 cash, credit cards and ID. It is easier to trust everyone if you just lock up anyway, folks.
The Legacy Apartments: Another one. A guy left his wallet in the center console of his 2021 Hyundai Elantra in the complex’s parking lot for more than 12 hours. A crook entered the vehicle and swiped the wallet, along with a Jackson, a debit card, driver’s license, etc. It is really simple; just don’t leave your wallet/purse or other valuables in your vehicle, folks.
4528 Altama Ave.: A lowlife thief tried to pry open the front door at the Sonoco station after hours, setting off an alarm that alerted city police. Apparently, the crooks managed to escape with some merch.
2915 Norwich St.: A dirtbag pried open the front door at the Dollar General on the same night shift, setting off the alarm and prompting a prompt response from city police. Apparently, the reptile had to slink away empty-handed.
3818 Community Road: Lousy crooks cut the locks on a self-storage unit, then stole “a large amount” of somebody else’s stuff.
Coastal Club Apartments: A Remington 870 shotgun went missing in the late afternoon from a vehicle in the complex’s parking lot.
Crash and Dash
1500 block of Norwich Street: A dude crashed into a tree on the night shift. He ran from the scene, but he will be walking soon. City cops had the vehicle towed.
Lost and Found
3100 block of Wildwood Drive: A good citizen found a .22 caliber rifle in the bushes and turned it over to police.
Vehicle theft
185 Dungeness Drive: A woman parked her Dodge Avenger and ran inside a store near Interstate 95 to get a cup of coffee. A woman seized the opportunity and attempted to steal the car. She was then seized by police and arrested, charged with felony theft by taking and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
200 block of Teakwood Court: A mother used to let her daughter borrow her car on occasion. The daughter had abused that privilege and was no longer allowed to borrow the car. When the daughter took the car without asking, her mother made good on her promise and called the police to report the car stolen.
— Larry Hobbs