Auto Theft
150 Altama Connector: A woman dropped by and left her keys, purse and phone inside her vehicle at the grocery pickup side of the store. She went inside for a few minutes and when she came back outside, her car was gone. Police are investigating the theft and pulled security camera footage from the store.
Employee Behaving Badly
2900 block of Glynn Avenue: Someone is now wanted by police for theft after a manager called the police to report that the person was stealing money out of the cash register. Police were able to obtain video footage of the incident and took out a warrant for the employee’s arrest.
Suspicious Circumstances
4500 block of Altama Avenue: A man reported that he had filed charges against another person and that the person had violated his bond conditions after release from jail. The man said the suspect hacked into the network of the business he manages and stole customers’ information while infecting the computer system with malware.
Car Break-in
100 block of Dalton Cody Road: A man reported that his unlocked Ford Fusion had been broken into overnight. The .40 caliber Glock 27 under his driver’s seat had been stolen. He will probably remember to lock his doors from now on.
Tragedy Waiting to Happen
Perry Park: This is not funny, young man. Police responded to a report of a kid waving a gun around in a neighborhood, making folks ill at ease. A cop arrived to find that the kid did in fact have a gun, a BB gun. A BB gun is a gun. Anyway, the kid did not understand the gravity of the situation when the officer tried to explain. “’I bet you feel stupid for thinking this was a real gun,’” the kid told the responding officer, according to the police report. Adult eyes rolled. “Officer tried to explain what could happen if someone does believe it to be a real gun … ” the report stated. The juvenile continued to crack wise and be “very disrespectful” to the officer. “Juvenile was taken to his mother, and officers spoke with her,” police reported.
Arrests
Touchstone Parkway: As a county patrol cop cruised down the road, a woman came barreling by in the other direction at well beyond the neighborhood’s speed limit in the late afternoon. While turning around to catch her, the officer could clearly see a wine bottle fly out the window of the Toyota Corolla and shatter its contents all over the roadway. She reeked of the stuff and her driver’s license had been suspended. She was almost home, just around the corner, she explained. She went to jail instead, charged with littering on the highway, speeding and underaged DUI, all which was performed without a valid driver’s license.
Perry and George lanes: Motorists who haven’t brushed up on the rules of the road often have not bothered to maintain the necessary requirements to drive on same. Such was the case of the neglectful numbskull who sped past a patrol cop in his F-150 pickup while yapping away on his cell phone. Upon discovering that the loquacious lunkhead’s driving privileges had been suspended, the 40-year-old went to jail for both offenses.
5400 block of U.S. Highway 341: A guy with no business driving in the first place is chatting away on a cellphone while his gold 2014 Cadillac rolls right past a cop before dark. The 25-year-old went to jail for driving on a suspended license and failure to use due care.
25 Ashton Drive: A lady inadvertently left her pocketbook unattended in the Comfort Inn and Suites just long enough for another woman to slink by and steal it. Motel security cameras captured the callous crook’s dirty deed in detail, even her escape to room 103 after the caper. The thief’s motel stay ended where her jail stay began.
2915 Norwich St.: Police responding to a break-in alarm in the wee hours at the Dollar General arrived to spot the bumbling burglar retreating to the rear of the store. A manager showed up lickety-split, city cops sent a police dog in and the plundering punk was brought to bay forthwith. He is likely the same simpleton who tripped alarms moments earlier at a nearby establishment on Norwich Street, police surmised. The 25-year-old went to jail on four counts of second degree burglary.
Newcastle and M streets: A city cop witnessed a traffic violation and stopped the offending vehicle, inside of which the officer found two women, a gun and some dope. Both outlaw women went to jail, the 32-year-old charged with possession of a firearm in a felony and possession of dope, and the 28-year-old for the no taillights violation and for possession of dope.
— Larry Hobbs and Michael Hall