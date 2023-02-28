Among reports filed with police:
Car Thief
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Among reports filed with police:
Car Thief
4510 Altama Ave.: Some lout stole a vehicle from the Waffle House parking lot. Later, the stolen vehicle reappeared in the restaurant parking lot, minus the car thief. However, police looked over the restaurant’s video and were able to ID the crook. They’re looking for you, dude. Tick tock...
Theft
Walden Shores: A gold 2008 Kia Sorento disappeared from its residential parking spot in the early morning light.
1900 block of Goodyear Avenue: A woman returned home from work to discover that bandits had stolen her televisions and other valuables. Police suspect the crooks made their entry through an open back window.
1400 block of Cate Road: A man called police because he wanted to report that his leaf blower was missing and was likely stolen.
4600 block of U.S. Highway 17 N: A man reported that his Taurus 9mm handgun was stolen from his truck.
Problem with person
Village at Glynn Place: A man was apparently not having a good day and was taking his aggression out by swinging, kicking, and lunging at moving vehicles, fixed objects, and even some people in the parking lot of the shopping center.
3000 block of Reynolds Street: A woman let a man stay with her on one important condition, that he do the yard work at the house. He didn’t seem to get the memo and wasn’t holding up his end of the bargain. He wanted officers to stand by while he gathered his belongings and left, which he did without incident.
McIntyre Court Apartments: A caller well known to police for reporting sometimes inaccurate suspicious activity called to report that a man cut off a woman’s hair. No action was taken.
— Michael Hall
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A few years ago, Terry Norton ended a lecture at the University of Georgia with an unexpected reunion.
A motorist led Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies on a short but eventful high-speed chase Monday that ended in a crash after Sheriff Neal Jump used a police tactical driving maneuver to end it.
Howard V. Seymour Jr. is retiring from Arco Hardware and Builder Supplies Inc., after being with the family-owned company for 52 years, the last 10 of which have been on a part-time basis. That doesn’t mean he will be any less busy.
Florence and the Machines’ “Dog Days Are Over” floated through the morning air at Frederica Academy last week as students returned to class, relaxed and ready to conquer the day thanks to a break period spent with calming therapy dogs.
It costs a lot to charter a flight that will carry 75 veterans from the Golden Isles to Washington, D.C., for the annual Honor Flight.
Mayor Cosby Johnson cited slain former Brunswick High student Ahmaud Arbery among some of the martyrs of the civil rights movement during an African American History Month presentation Friday at the school.