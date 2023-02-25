Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 17 and Parkwood Drive: Cops on the night shift encountered a man sleeping in his car in the middle of the road. Actually, he was passed out drunk in his car in the middle of the road. Police put him in jail to finish sleeping it off, charged with DUI.
Shell Pointe Road: A cadre of crooks descended on the neighborhood at midnight, directing their devious designs on the denizens’ parked vehicles. But the bumbling bandits’ clumsy caper caught the attention of first one neighbor, then another, generating a flurry of 911 calls and sending the hoodlums scattering into the darkness. Responding county cops did manage round up one of the guttersnipes, an 18-year-old who went to jail for loitering and prowling while in the commission of a crime.
150 Altama Connector: There they go again, thinking they can get away with stealing from the Walmart. This palooka’s afternoon attempt was nipped in the bud by one of Walmart’s crack security guards. Police arrived and took the 36-year-old yahoo to jail for shoplifting, lying to officers about his identity, possession of dope and a couple of outstanding warrants for good measure.
10100 Canal Crossing: A manager nabbed a nitwit in the act of stealing from Sam’s Club. Police responded and carted the 36-year-old numbskull off to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Village at Glynn Place: A gadabout galoot had been warned to stay away from this shopping center, lest he face arrest for criminal trespass. Did the 33-year-old listen? Of course not.
1600 block of Amherst Street: Police responded to reports of a prowler in the neighborhood. Officers found a guy taking a leak outside an abandoned home in full view of neighbors. Then he went and lied about who he was under police questioning. The doofus went to jail on both counts.
Boyd Drive: A man called the cops around daybreak to request an urgent response regarding a passel of heathens outside his door who were “trying to attack him,” county cops reported. When police sorted the matter out, a 36-year-old hooligan went to jail on a theft charge.
5411 U.S. Highway 341: A down-on-his luck elderly man snuck a sandwich into his pocket at the Parker’s in the midmorning. A county cop who happened to be at the store witnessed the transgression. The 70-year-old man went to jail, charged with shoplifting.
5103 Altama Ave.: A war of words broke out inside the Home Style Laundromat during the lunch hour. County cops arrived to separate the fussbudgets, after which a 20-year-old loudmouth lady ended up in jail for making terroristic threats.
Cothran Road: A derelict dad skipped out of Michigan to evade charges of child neglect and failure to pay child support, thinking he could hide out down here. Nothing doing. County cops acted on a tip and nabbed the pathetic patron at a residence here. The 59-year-old deadbeat is sitting in the local pokey, awaiting extradition to Michigan.
Take a Deep Breath, Folks
McIntyre Court: A lady called 911. What was her emergency? The neighbor has a set of triplets, she said. The trio were causing a racket, getting on her nerves. So she called 911. That was her emergency. Triplets. Acting like kids. “No action taken,” police understated.
1101 Gloucester St.: Verbatim from city police reports: “Caller called in to report another male on scene stealing people’s food. Officers arrived on scene and met with caller who was highly intoxicated. Caller was told to go to sleep which he did.”
Car Thief
Reynolds and T streets: While on patrol, a sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen. When the deputy signaled for a traffic stop, the scofflaw pulled into a driveway, bailed out and made a run for it. The scurrilous scoundrel skipped away, but at the least the hot car was recovered.
— Larry Hobbs