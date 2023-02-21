Among reports filed by police:
Arrests
800 block of N Street: Officers watched a wanted man walk into a house on N Street, but when they tried to go serve the warrants against him and arrest him, a woman at the house tried to hide him and stop officers from arresting him. The woman was arrested for obstruction and the man, who was hiding in the attic, broke through the side of the house, jumped down and fled on foot. The man returned to the house later after the woman had bonded out of jail. This time, she assisted officers in the man’s arrest.
3200 block of U.S. Highway 82: A man called and said he wanted some help from officers with an issue. While the officers were on their way, they learned the man was wanted out of Wayne County. He was taken into custody.
Village at Glynn Place: A woman at Publix called and said a man was irate, yelling at people and took his frustrations out on an innocent trash can that he threw. Police arrived and knew the guy from similar incidents. He was arrested.
Damage to property
300 block of Dunbarton Drive: A woman called to report that two sliding glass doors that lead to her backyard had been completely shattered.
Theft
100 block of Shell Pointe Drive: A woman called to tell police she had seen several males dressed in all black who had broken into her car. A security camera captured footage of the breakin, she said. Then, several other calls were made to report the men running through the neighborhood breaking into cars.
Assault
Glynn Avenue: A man was flirting with a girl he thought was single. He was wrong and felt the pain of his mistake when the boyfriend of the girl appeared to have broken his jaw. The boyfriend also assualted the flirty guy’s friend attempting to steal the flirty guy’s car, at least that’s what the flirty guy said. The boyfriend left the scene, and it turns out the girlfriend had a felony warrant, so she was arrested.
— Michael Hall